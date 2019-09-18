South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) Reaches $32.52 After 8.00% Up Move; Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Genel Energy PLC (LON:GENL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Genel Energy PLC has GBX 310 highest and GBX 285 lowest target. GBX 297.50’s average target is 50.86% above currents GBX 197.2 stock price. Genel Energy PLC had 6 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Tuesday, July 9. The company was maintained on Friday, September 6 by JP Morgan. See Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) latest ratings:

The stock of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.81% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.52. About 456,821 shares traded or 2.09% up from the average. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500.

Analysts await South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by South Jersey Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold South Jersey Industries, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 73.09 million shares or 1.90% less from 74.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 182,709 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 5,000 were reported by Qs Limited Liability. Prudential Inc has 0.01% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 153,456 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 800 shares. Us Natl Bank De holds 0% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) or 5,429 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 63,487 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 60,466 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited reported 8,464 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.06% or 143,315 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,303 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 1.75 million shares. 56,921 were reported by Manufacturers Life Communication The. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh accumulated 18,680 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co invested in 68 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. South Jersey Industries has $40 highest and $3200 lowest target. $36’s average target is 10.70% above currents $32.52 stock price. South Jersey Industries had 3 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, August 5.

South Jersey Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related services and products. The company has market cap of $3.01 billion. The firm engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It has a 39.9 P/E ratio. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial clients on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. The company has market cap of 542.48 million GBP. The firm holds interests in the Taq Taq, Tawke, Miran, Bina Bawi, Peshkabir, and Chia Surkh assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, as well as exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable working interest reserves of 161 million barrels of oil equivalent.