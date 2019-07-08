South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) and RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI) and RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO). The two are both Gas Utilities companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Jersey Industries Inc. 31 1.79 N/A 0.27 124.62 RGC Resources Inc. 28 3.54 N/A 1.10 25.20

Table 1 highlights South Jersey Industries Inc. and RGC Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. RGC Resources Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than South Jersey Industries Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. South Jersey Industries Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us South Jersey Industries Inc. and RGC Resources Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Jersey Industries Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.1% RGC Resources Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 3.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.79 shows that South Jersey Industries Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, RGC Resources Inc.’s beta is -0.31 which is 131.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of South Jersey Industries Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4. Competitively, RGC Resources Inc. has 0.9 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. RGC Resources Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than South Jersey Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

South Jersey Industries Inc. and RGC Resources Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score South Jersey Industries Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 RGC Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$36.5 is South Jersey Industries Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 7.01%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

South Jersey Industries Inc. and RGC Resources Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.5% and 33.8%. South Jersey Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 3.5% are RGC Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) South Jersey Industries Inc. 4.61% 5.94% 8.55% 2.85% 2.16% 19.24% RGC Resources Inc. 5.67% 7.47% 0.31% -1% 5.39% -7.38%

For the past year South Jersey Industries Inc. had bullish trend while RGC Resources Inc. had bearish trend.

South Jersey Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers. As of December 31, 2016, the company had approximately 146.2 miles of mains in the transmission system and 6,605 miles of mains in the distribution system; and served 377,625 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southern New Jersey. In addition, it markets natural gas storage, commodity, and transportation assets on a wholesale basis for energy marketers, electric and gas utilities, power plants, and natural gas producers in the mid-Atlantic, Appalachian, and southern regions of the United States. Further, the company develops, owns, and operates energy projects comprising thermal facilities, combined heat and power facilities, landfill gas-fired electric production facilities, and solar projects that provide cooling, heating, and emergency power. Additionally, it acquires and markets natural gas and electricity to retail end users, as well as markets total energy management services; owns oil, gas, and mineral rights in the Marcellus Shale region of Pennsylvania; and services residential and small commercial HVAC systems, and installs small commercial HVAC systems, as well as provides plumbing services and services appliances. South Jersey Industries, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Folsom, New Jersey.

RGC Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,132 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility located in Botetourt County, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations. RGC Resources, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Roanoke, Virginia.