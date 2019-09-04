South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Gas Utilities companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.1% of South Jersey Industries Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.16% of all Gas Utilities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of South Jersey Industries Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.39% of all Gas Utilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have South Jersey Industries Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Jersey Industries Inc. 0.00% -0.60% -0.10% Industry Average 8.11% 13.72% 4.62%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting South Jersey Industries Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio South Jersey Industries Inc. N/A 32 0.00 Industry Average 313.71M 3.87B 25.94

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for South Jersey Industries Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score South Jersey Industries Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.50 2.10

$35 is the consensus target price of South Jersey Industries Inc., with a potential upside of 7.13%. The potential upside of the competitors is 26.32%. Given South Jersey Industries Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe South Jersey Industries Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of South Jersey Industries Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) South Jersey Industries Inc. 1.25% 2.01% 6.61% 14.57% 1.98% 22.48% Industry Average 1.75% 2.19% 9.26% 11.44% 10.01% 17.86%

For the past year South Jersey Industries Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

South Jersey Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, South Jersey Industries Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.05 and has 0.93 Quick Ratio. South Jersey Industries Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than South Jersey Industries Inc.

Volatility & Risk

South Jersey Industries Inc. has a beta of 0.73 and its 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, South Jersey Industries Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.58 which is 42.19% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

South Jersey Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

South Jersey Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers. As of December 31, 2016, the company had approximately 146.2 miles of mains in the transmission system and 6,605 miles of mains in the distribution system; and served 377,625 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southern New Jersey. In addition, it markets natural gas storage, commodity, and transportation assets on a wholesale basis for energy marketers, electric and gas utilities, power plants, and natural gas producers in the mid-Atlantic, Appalachian, and southern regions of the United States. Further, the company develops, owns, and operates energy projects comprising thermal facilities, combined heat and power facilities, landfill gas-fired electric production facilities, and solar projects that provide cooling, heating, and emergency power. Additionally, it acquires and markets natural gas and electricity to retail end users, as well as markets total energy management services; owns oil, gas, and mineral rights in the Marcellus Shale region of Pennsylvania; and services residential and small commercial HVAC systems, and installs small commercial HVAC systems, as well as provides plumbing services and services appliances. South Jersey Industries, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Folsom, New Jersey.