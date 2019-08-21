South Jersey Inds (SJI) Stake Boosted by Robecosam Ag; As Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) Stock Value Declined, American National Bank Upped Its Stake

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (SJI) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% . The institutional investor held 440,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11 million, up from 430,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in South Jersey Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $31.56. About 227,662 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 27/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES – ON APRIL 25, CO ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR ISSUANCE BY CO OF $250 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $1.26, EST. 93C; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS ’18 ECONOMIC EARNINGS VIEW; 18/04/2018 – South Jersey Industries Volume Surges Almost 13 Times Average; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q Economic EPS $1.26; 10/04/2018 SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS; 20/04/2018 – DJ South Jersey Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJI)

American National Bank increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 15,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 42,195 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55M, up from 26,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $73.13. About 1.62M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – LYB: US PE SUPPLY NEEDED TO SUPPLY CHINA’S GROWING DEFICIT; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc Com (NYSE:STI) by 21,425 shares to 5 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 4,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,839 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp Common (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&Co owns 10,000 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs has 225 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Greystone Managed Invests reported 37,594 shares. Kempen Capital Management Nv invested in 2.14% or 279,645 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.07% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Raymond James Fin Services Advsrs invested in 57,715 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prelude Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,846 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lmr Prns Llp reported 0.14% stake. Washington Tru State Bank reported 1,215 shares. Whittier Of Nevada holds 0% or 382 shares. 7,880 are owned by Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Stratos Wealth Limited holds 4,420 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 78,869 shares. Chevy Chase has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Luminus Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 118,900 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold SJI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 74.50 million shares or 4.64% more from 71.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 14,119 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 106,623 shares. Architects accumulated 0.19% or 3,450 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James has invested 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Glenmede Co Na owns 17,755 shares. Reaves W H Inc stated it has 1.47% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 243,142 shares in its portfolio. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Citigroup holds 0% or 35,043 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 1.68 million shares. Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 84,832 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsr has 95,001 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. 14,640 are held by Franklin Res. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Company holds 439,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 16,459 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,888 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).