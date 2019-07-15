South Jersey Inds (SJI) Position Held by Hennessy Advisors Inc; Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Shares Rose While Cleararc Capital Has Raised by $407,037 Its Stake

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (SJI) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 345,671 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.09 million, up from 315,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in South Jersey Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $32.85. About 161,929 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 2.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 14/05/2018 – REG-South Jersey Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – South Jersey Industries Volume Surges Almost 13 Times Average; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds South Jersey Industries; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS ’18 ECONOMIC EARNINGS VIEW; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC – REAFFIRMING 2018 ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.57 TO $1.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 20/04/2018 – DJ South Jersey Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJI); 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $144.77. About 3.85M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold SJI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes.

More notable recent South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SJI Announces New Jersey Regulatory Approval for Acquisition of Elizabethtown Gas – GlobeNewswire” on June 22, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SJI to Host First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SJI Reports First Quarter 2019 Results; Initiates 2020 Guidance – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SJI Announces State Regulatory Approval for Acquisition of Elkton Gas from Southern Company Gas – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 01, 2018.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 96,050 shares to 72,850 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arcosa Inc by 26,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,566 shares, and cut its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH).

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $371.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,120 shares to 128,514 shares, valued at $15.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.