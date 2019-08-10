South Jersey Inds (SJI) Position Has Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc; Red Hat (RHT) Stock Were Volatile While Havens Advisors Has Upped by $867,412 Its Holding

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (SJI) by 23.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 14,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% . The institutional investor held 79,641 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 64,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in South Jersey Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $31.23. About 520,668 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 18/04/2018 – South Jersey Industries Volume Surges Almost 13 Times Average; 10/04/2018 SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $1.26, EST. 93C; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries Backs FY18 Economic EPS $1.57-$1.65; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC – REAFFIRMING 2018 ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.57 TO $1.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 18/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES OFFERINGS PRICES AT $29.50/SHR; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q Economic EPS $1.26; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 4,766 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 75,090 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, up from 70,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 273,169 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 2.94M shares. Smithfield reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Creative Planning invested in 7,639 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dupont Capital Mngmt, a Delaware-based fund reported 23,241 shares. Dubuque State Bank holds 0% or 65 shares in its portfolio. United Capital Advisers reported 16,220 shares. Royal London Asset holds 71,984 shares. Cap Guardian Trust owns 770 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc accumulated 0.07% or 1.25M shares. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0.02% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). First Fincl In holds 0.75% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 5,526 shares. Parsons Cap Ri holds 0.03% or 1,559 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.55% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $24.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 49,474 shares to 379,447 shares, valued at $24.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 13,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,238 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold SJI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 74.50 million shares or 4.64% more from 71.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Financial Services holds 2,102 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Switzerland-based Robecosam Ag has invested 0.58% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Lpl Fin Lc reported 6,873 shares. 69,949 were reported by Gp. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 720 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.02% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Principal Financial reported 748,550 shares. Raymond James And Associates owns 127,072 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.01% stake. Massachusetts Fin Services Ma accumulated 2.57 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Etrade Management Lc stated it has 16,008 shares. Oppenheimer reported 6,640 shares. Phocas Financial Corp holds 238,048 shares. Asset Mngmt One Company invested in 45,859 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated, Tennessee-based fund reported 200 shares.