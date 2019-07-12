South Jersey Inds (SJI) Market Value Rose While Bragg Financial Advisors Has Lifted by $672,640 Its Position; As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Papp L Roy & Associates Boosted Position

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (SJI) by 28.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 21,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,001 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 73,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in South Jersey Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $33.4. About 372,218 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 2.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 18/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES OFFERINGS PRICES AT $29.50/SHR; 27/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES – ON APRIL 25, CO ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR ISSUANCE BY CO OF $250 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds South Jersey Industries; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS ’18 ECONOMIC EARNINGS VIEW; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 18/04/2018 – South Jersey Industries Volume Surges Almost 13 Times Average; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $1.26, EST. 93C; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q Economic EPS $1.26

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 11,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,034 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.32 million, up from 116,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $203.33. About 14.13M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Apple Cobalt Supplier Seeking Ethical Supply With Industry Pilot; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 24/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, inc. announces the partnering with Southern Eagle Distributing, Inc. to re-introduce Apple Rush 100% sp; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to close Atlantic City store, cutting 52 employees- Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that’s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 15/05/2018 – Apple Services Growth Will Likely Decelerate Later This Year, Says Bernstein — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – APPLE: HOLDER OBJECTIONS TO SETTLEMENT TO BE FILED BY JULY 6; 24/04/2018 – “In 2H18, iPhones could put pricing pressure on RF [radio frequency] suppliers as Apple moves toward lower-end LCD phones with a higher BOM [build of materials],” the firm’s analyst writes; 28/03/2018 – Apple refused to give access citing issues of data privacy and encryption. The case was dropped after a third party was able to unlock the phone; 15/03/2018 – Fitbit’s Plan to Conquer Apple (and the World) — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “This Analyst Has an Opinion on Apple (AAPL): Ignore It – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2019: RHT, QCOM, AAPL, FB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Do Young Millennials Trust the Stock Market? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Monday Apple Rumors: What Can We Expect From the 2020 iPhone – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Harbour Mgmt & Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has 8,169 shares. Orleans Capital Mngmt La accumulated 3.29% or 22,553 shares. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 2.99% or 252,798 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv stated it has 1.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 46 were accumulated by Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs. Financial Svcs stated it has 1.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pictet North America owns 126,851 shares or 3.61% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx stated it has 29,528 shares. Sfmg Ltd Llc has 1.41% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fmr Ltd Co has invested 2.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kings Point Cap Mngmt holds 82,105 shares or 3.1% of its portfolio. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Trexquant Invest Lp accumulated 0.78% or 57,681 shares. 125,498 are owned by Telemus Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Rock Point Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 5.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 5,920 shares to 33,158 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,833 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “South Jersey (SJI) Updates On Acquisition of Elizabethtown Gas and Elkton Gas – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on October 16, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Paint It Black – Seeking Alpha” published on November 17, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “SJI to Host First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SJI Reports 2018 Results; Initiates Guidance NYSE:SJI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 27, 2019.