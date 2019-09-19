South Dakota Investment Council Upped Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding by $7.11 Million as Share Value Declined; Williams Jones & Associates Stake in Vail Resorts Com (MTN) Boosted by $429,944 as Valuation Rose

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc Com (MTN) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 1,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 20,175 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50 million, up from 18,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $233.38. About 113,320 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – APPROVED A 40% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.47 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL SKIER VISITS FOR COMPANY’S NORTH AMERICAN MOUNTAIN RESORTS WERE DOWN 1.9%; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-date Ski School Rev Was Up 3.4%; 20/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – CDOT: Closures Continue Through Monday on Westbound I-70 at Vail Pass for Road Repairs Mar 25, 2018; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL LIFT TICKET REVENUE AT COMPANY’S NORTH AMERICAN MOUNTAIN RESORTS, WAS UP 3.7%; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Reports Certain Ski Season Metrics for the Season-to-Date Period Ended April 15, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Sees FY18 Resort Reported EBITDA $607M-$627; 15/05/2018 – Scopus Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Vail Resorts; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO’S VAIL: DEVALUATION WOULD POSE DANGEROUS CAPITAL FLIGHT

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 271.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 273,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 374,218 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.86 million, up from 100,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.81. About 1.31 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These High Forward Dividend Yield Companies Will Outperform – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser sells Michigan timberlands for $300M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Strategic Value Investing: Book Value – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 343,770 shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $15.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 9,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,300 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 0.08% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Brown Advisory reported 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Fmr Ltd Company reported 6.00 million shares. Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc stated it has 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Granite Invest Ptnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.19% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 566,412 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Llc reported 123,847 shares. Allstate Corp reported 0.06% stake. Howland Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 7,760 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Advisory Serv Net Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 49,380 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Oakwood Capital Mngmt Limited Com Ca has 1.51% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 133,247 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Limited Liability holds 242,785 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd owns 8,500 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 27,370 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Big Pharma, Green Trucks And Jobs Report – Seeking Alpha” on March 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vail Resorts: Diversification And Growth Are Worth More – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Vail Resorts’s (NYSE:MTN) Shareholders Feel About Its 210% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Vail Resorts Goes After Casual Skiers – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 06, 2019.