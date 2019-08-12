South Dakota Investment Council Upped Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Stake by $7.33 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Rose, Mcrae Capital Management Has Boosted Holding

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 384.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 10,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 12,759 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 2,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $271.7. About 986,713 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 24.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 106,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 535,042 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.40 million, up from 428,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.58% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $41.05. About 1.66M shares traded or 0.55% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3,550 shares to 72,255 shares, valued at $9.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 6,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,177 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 49,310 shares to 33,515 shares, valued at $9.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,400 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).