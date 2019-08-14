South Dakota Investment Council Upped By $389,000 Its Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Position; Madison Investment Holdings Has Cut By $23.24 Million Its Henry Schein (HSIC) Stake

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) stake by 33.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 387,300 shares as Henry Schein Inc (HSIC)’s stock rose 6.57%. The Madison Investment Holdings Inc holds 764,496 shares with $45.95 million value, down from 1.15 million last quarter. Henry Schein Inc now has $9.10B valuation. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 517,167 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein To Spin Off And Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice, Creating An Innovative Approach To Advanc; 15/05/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Complete Transaction in 2Q of 2018; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Plans Animal Health Spinoff, Expects More Than $1 Bln — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF ANIMAL HEALTH UNIT; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – AFFIRMS PRIOR 2018 DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE REPRESENTING GROWTH OF 12% TO 15% OVER 2017 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein Profit Falls on Higher Costs; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SEES JV DEAL ADDING TO EPS AFTER 2018; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees Deal Closing by End 201

South Dakota Investment Council increased Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) stake by 88.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. South Dakota Investment Council acquired 38,900 shares as Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH)’s stock declined 7.87%. The South Dakota Investment Council holds 82,800 shares with $897,000 value, up from 43,900 last quarter. Diamondrock Hospitality Co now has $1.87B valuation. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 268,265 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018

South Dakota Investment Council decreased Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) stake by 95,262 shares to 706,422 valued at $25.57M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cardtronics Plc stake by 120,352 shares and now owns 172,921 shares. Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American International Inc has invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 52,838 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.08% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs Com has invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Moreover, Blackrock has 0.02% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 271,803 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.02% or 582,741 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Grp Inc reported 1.64M shares. Utd Advisers Llc accumulated 0% or 64,491 shares. Moreover, Mesirow Finance Investment Management has 1.58% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 944,887 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Virtu Finance Limited Liability Corporation holds 17,797 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,189 shares. Thompson Inv Mngmt accumulated 44,205 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Diamondrock (NYSE:DRH), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Diamondrock had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 27. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 27.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $121,190 activity. The insider Margulies Anne H. bought 2,000 shares worth $121,190.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased Linde Plc stake by 44,563 shares to 401,960 valued at $70.72M in 2019Q1. It also upped Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) stake by 28,803 shares and now owns 406,577 shares. Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) was raised too.