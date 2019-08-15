South Dakota Investment Council Upped By $3.07 Million Its Southern Co (SO) Stake; Second Curve Capital Has Trimmed New Home Co (NWHM) Position By $320,000

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased New Home Co Inc (NWHM) stake by 4.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 80,000 shares as New Home Co Inc (NWHM)’s stock declined 12.24%. The Second Curve Capital Llc holds 1.90M shares with $9.02M value, down from 1.98 million last quarter. New Home Co Inc now has $78.98 million valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.93. About 142 shares traded. The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) has declined 53.93% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NWHM News: 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 11/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Marywood Hills, a Collection of Luxury Residences with Unobstructed Views from Orange to the Pacific Ocean; 07/03/2018 – Megan Eltringham and Melanie Andrews of The New Home Company Named to Professional Builder’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2018; 06/03/2018 The New Home Company Announces Topaz at Esencia on Rancho Mission Viejo; 07/03/2018 – Megan Eltringham and Melanie Andrews of The New Home Company Named to Professional Builder’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2018; 24/04/2018 – New Home Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 10 Days; 24/05/2018 – JetBlue Announces Fort Lauderdale as the New Home for Its Travel Products Subsidiary; 03/05/2018 – New Home 1Q Rev $123.2M; 04/04/2018 – The New Home Company Set to Open First Inland Empire Neighborhood; 26/03/2018 – New Home Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

South Dakota Investment Council increased Southern Co (SO) stake by 35.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. South Dakota Investment Council acquired 60,270 shares as Southern Co (SO)’s stock rose 7.01%. The South Dakota Investment Council holds 231,930 shares with $11.99 million value, up from 171,660 last quarter. Southern Co now has $60.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $57.56. About 1.83M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 28/03/2018 – Gaskell West 1 Solar Facility in California begins commercial operation; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 06/03/2018 Plant Hatch Unit 1 returns to service after loading first of its kind, industry-changing fuel technology; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 93c; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company Plans Five-Year, $35 Billion Capital Program, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN STILL SEES 4% TO 6% ANNUAL GROWTH; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Unit 1 of the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant Began Planned Refueling and Maintenance Outage on April 8; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co Portfolio Includes 26 Operating Solar Facilities Representing Approximately 1.7 Gigawatts of Capacity; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EACH OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED

South Dakota Investment Council decreased Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 3,000 shares to 5,500 valued at $559,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) stake by 17,300 shares and now owns 36,800 shares. Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) was reduced too.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,380 activity. Clark Henry A III also bought $100,380 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Tuesday, March 5.

Among 5 analysts covering Southern Co (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern Co has $6000 highest and $48 lowest target. $51.40’s average target is -10.70% below currents $57.56 stock price. Southern Co had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. UBS maintained The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Bank of America. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Investment Counselors holds 0.03% or 3,996 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd owns 80,408 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Farmers invested 0.2% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Pinnacle Limited accumulated 35,367 shares. Glenview Commercial Bank Dept holds 0.26% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 11,919 shares. Autus Asset Ltd Llc owns 6,699 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Mngmt Commerce Ma reported 7,614 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Finemark Natl National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 9,734 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Inv Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 167 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Com invested 0.09% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 677,773 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com owns 216,041 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Montag A And owns 25,920 shares. Bell State Bank holds 57,392 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On The New Home Company Inc.’s (NYSE:NWHM) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Home Company, Inc. (NWHM) CEO Lawrence Webb on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid New Home’s (NYSE:NWHM) Painful 63% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Larry Webb to Become Executive Chairman of The New Home Company; Leonard Miller Elected Chief Executive Officer – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “The New Home Company Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 13 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $332,189 activity. Shares for $10,318 were bought by Stephens John Martin on Friday, March 8. The insider Webb H Lawrence bought $49,766. HEESCHEN PAUL C also bought $15,320 worth of The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) shares. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $8,660 was made by Stelmar Wayne on Friday, June 14.