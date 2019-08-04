South Dakota Investment Council Upped Alleghany Del (Y) Position by $979,200; As Intel (INTC) Stock Declined, Shareholder Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Trimmed Position by $1.42 Million

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 16.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 26,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 133,751 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 million, down from 160,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 27.88M shares traded or 18.85% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel is well prepared for the future, having acquired several emerging technology companies in the past few years and preparing to return to graphics card production in the future; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 21/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE INTEL CHAIRMAN BURR SAYS NEED FOR U.S. ELECTION SECURITY IS ‘URGENT,’ FIXES TODAY MAY NOT BE IN TIME TO SAVE SYSTEM FOR 2020; 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say; 18/04/2018 – Intel is ditching its wearables effort; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CFO SWAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups at Annual Global Summit; 07/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford Discusses Reforms for Security Clearance in Open Intel Hearing; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 22/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Emphasizes Severity of Threats to Election Security

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 15.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 11,690 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16M, up from 10,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $692.05. About 61,132 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intel: Under The Surface Failure – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Only Five Dow Components With Recent Insider Buying, INTC is One of Them – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Coca-Cola, Intel, Mattel, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Semiconductor Pairs Trade: AMD Stock and INTC Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Baidu vs. Intel Corporation – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 10.31 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 10,920 shares to 86,584 shares, valued at $5.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 3,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.02% or 49,970 shares. Papp L Roy And Assoc holds 42,486 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.91% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Jlb And Assocs Inc accumulated 37,887 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ashfield Capital Prns Limited Liability Corporation owns 377,437 shares for 2.22% of their portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 1.86% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bb&T Corp reported 784,341 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct accumulated 88,016 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 6.31M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.82% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Wellington Shields & Lc has 1.01% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 37,008 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cambridge Advsrs Inc holds 46,462 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Financial Bank De reported 49 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corp holds 0.01% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. Mraz Amerine & Associates Incorporated stated it has 7.24% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Counselors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Oakbrook Lc accumulated 1,400 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 462 are held by Verition Fund Management. Bluecrest Capital Ltd reported 0.01% stake. 3,900 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Klingenstein Fields & Com Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 701 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 4,599 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank owns 2,674 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt L P, Texas-based fund reported 335 shares. Asset Mgmt One, a Japan-based fund reported 6,743 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt accumulated 420 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Clearbridge Lc holds 0% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $992,885 activity.

More notable recent Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Grubhub: The Crash Is A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pinterest soars after beat-and-raise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of America Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM Has Levers To Pull – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 28,970 shares to 38,616 shares, valued at $9.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 6,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,917 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.