South Dakota Investment Council Trimmed Its Devon Energy New (DVN) Position; Rbf Capital Has Raised Its Dana (DAN) Holding

Rbf Capital Llc increased Dana Incorporated (DAN) stake by 57.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rbf Capital Llc acquired 51,530 shares as Dana Incorporated (DAN)’s stock declined 12.70%. The Rbf Capital Llc holds 141,564 shares with $2.82M value, up from 90,034 last quarter. Dana Incorporated now has $2.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 990,155 shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 26/03/2018 – Dana Increases Offer for GKN’s Driveline Unit by $140 Million–UPDATE; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC – DUE TO IMPROVED MARKET CONDITIONS, SALES FROM NEW BUSINESS BACKLOG, 2018 SALES NOW EXPECTED TO GROW BY 10 PCT; 09/03/2018 – Dana Announces Agreement to Combine with GKN’s Driveline Division; 19/03/2018 – DANA SEES YR SALES $7.75B-$8.05B, SAW $7.5B-$7.7B, EST. $7.68B; 09/03/2018 – GKN PLC GKN.L – CONSIDERATION IS COMPOSED OF $1.6 BLN IN CASH PROCEEDS TO GKN PLC; 23/04/2018 – Dana Launches New Series of Brevini Winches to Improve Safety, Efficiency of Construction, Material-Handling Vehicles; 23/04/2018 – Dana Launches New Series of Brevini® Winches to Improve Safety, Efficiency of Construction, Material-Handling Vehicles; 22/03/2018 – Dana Selected as Driveline Supplier for All-New Chevrolet Silverado Class 4, 5, and 6 Chassis Cab Trucks; 09/03/2018 – Dana: Transaction Expected to Be Accretive to Dana’s Diluted Adjusted EPS in 2019; 09/03/2018 – DANA TO COMBINE WITH GKN DRIVELINE UNIT; TOTAL DEAL VALUE $3.5B

South Dakota Investment Council decreased Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) stake by 16.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. South Dakota Investment Council sold 191,900 shares as Devon Energy Corp New (DVN)’s stock declined 15.20%. The South Dakota Investment Council holds 995,138 shares with $28.38 million value, down from 1.19 million last quarter. Devon Energy Corp New now has $9.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.25. About 4.37M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 12/04/2018 – Devon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Sees 2018 Midpoint Oil Production Growth Rate of 16% Vs. Year Ago; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER REDUCED EIX, ENDP, DVN IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Redhawk Investment Group Aligns with The Mitchell Group to Announce Redhawk Minerals Fund Il, LP; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS TO ADJUST CAPITAL BUDGET GIVEN RECENT RISE IN OIL PRICES CLc1; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 02/05/2018 – DEVON CEO HAGER SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/03/2018 – Devon Energy Hikes Its Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE SAYS WORKING ON ‘MORE STRATEGIC-TYPE MOVES’ TO SIMPLIFY COMPANY’S ACREAGE PORTFOLIO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold DAN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 133.18 million shares or 1.43% more from 131.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 114,929 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc accumulated 18,200 shares. Carroll Finance Associate holds 0% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) or 38 shares. Anchor Bolt Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.88 million shares or 3.62% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,280 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 35,000 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corp. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 97,670 shares. 266,800 are held by Swiss National Bank. Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Communication Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 193,918 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 100,992 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).

Rbf Capital Llc decreased Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) stake by 2,276 shares to 29,724 valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 15,000 shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Dana Holding (NYSE:DAN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dana Holding has $2200 highest and $2000 lowest target. $21.25’s average target is 49.33% above currents $14.23 stock price. Dana Holding had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of DAN in report on Thursday, September 12 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 12 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

South Dakota Investment Council increased First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI) stake by 18,000 shares to 125,900 valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) stake by 15,500 shares and now owns 23,800 shares. Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Devon Energy has $4000 highest and $3100 lowest target. $32’s average target is 31.96% above currents $24.25 stock price. Devon Energy had 8 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 23 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of DVN in report on Friday, September 20 with “Outperform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, May 20 report. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight”.

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 69.84% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.63 per share. DVN’s profit will be $76.80 million for 31.91 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.81% negative EPS growth.