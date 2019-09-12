South Dakota Investment Council Trimmed Its Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Regal Beloit Com (RBC) Share Value Declined While Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.23 Million

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 8,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 22,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10M, down from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $134.61. About 55,168 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp Com (RBC) by 15.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 15,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 83,774 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.85M, down from 98,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $77.2. About 13,718 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 26/03/2018 – REGAL REIT FY CORE PROFIT HK$444.1M; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 group results; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0078.HK – FY REVENUE HK$2,560.6 MLN VS HK$2,617.1 MLN; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT RAISED 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0078.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO FAIR VALUE GAINS ON FINANCIAL ASSETS PORTFOLIO; 24/04/2018 – Imax and Cineworld Group to Add IMAX With Laser Experience in 55 Cineworld and Regal IMAX Locations; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP – EXPECT NICOTRA GEBHARDT ACQUISITION TO BE $0.13 – $0.15 ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 1881.HK – FY PROFIT FOR THE YEAR, BEFORE DISTRIBUTIONS TO UNITHOLDERS HK$2,488.3 MLN VS HK$564.0 MLN; 30/04/2018 – REGAL BELOIT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 28C-SHR FROM 26C, EST. 28C

Analysts await Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.46 EPS, down 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. RBC’s profit will be $62.79 million for 13.22 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Regal Beloit Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold RBC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 38.52 million shares or 0.48% less from 38.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Financial Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 57,290 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.02% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0.01% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). State Street Corporation owns 1.11M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). 624,835 are owned by Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 546,458 shares. Franklin Resources Inc accumulated 1.41M shares. 21,021 were accumulated by Oarsman Cap. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 82,580 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mai Cap Mngmt reported 2,608 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 37,807 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.01% or 69,450 shares. Bokf Na owns 4,667 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ajo LP has 0.24% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC).

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc C (NASDAQ:STRL) by 129,182 shares to 598,124 shares, valued at $8.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harvard Bioscience Inc Com (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 1.03 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Istar Inc Com (NYSE:STAR).

More notable recent Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “SiteOne Landscape Supply to Participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “BrightView to Participate in the RBC Capital Markets 2019 Global Industrials Conference – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RBC turns bullish on Elastic – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Banks fall as yield curve inverts; RBC upgrades large-cap REITs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.32 EPS, down 11.48% or $0.69 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $278.19M for 6.33 P/E if the $5.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.36% EPS growth.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 4,800 shares to 30,800 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 509,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX).