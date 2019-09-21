South Dakota Investment Council Stake in Pfizer (PFE) Trimmed as Share Value Declined; Rivulet Capital Has Trimmed Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stake as Valuation Declined

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 23.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 426,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $145.43M, down from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $111.07. About 2.57M shares traded or 20.47% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 52,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 1.33M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.67M, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 40.53M shares traded or 55.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – FDA Granted Approval of Retacrit to Hospira Inc., a Pfizer Company; 01/05/2018 – PFE HASN’T GOTTEN ‘ACCEPTABLE OFFER’ FOR CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.20 BLN RUPEES VS 4.53 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Several Potential Near-Term Opportunities in Core Therapeutic Areas; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome Of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting On XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Rev $53.5B-$55.5B; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – CONFIRMS IT HAS WITHDRAWN FROM PROCESS RELATING TO PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of auction to buy $20bn Pfizer business

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Landscape Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 35,525 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset holds 0% or 3,090 shares. Alberta Invest Mngmt accumulated 12,480 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Republic Invest Management invested in 39,280 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cullinan Associate Inc has invested 0.05% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Us Commercial Bank De stated it has 198,534 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc owns 0.11% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 55,780 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 19,513 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Moreover, Jackson Square Prns Llc has 3.44% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 6.19 million shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 408,790 shares. Fiduciary Mgmt Inc Wi has 4.31M shares for 2.96% of their portfolio. Conning Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Van Eck Assocs invested in 0.01% or 13,695 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability, Ohio-based fund reported 9,409 shares.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.65 million for 25.02 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Rivulet Capital Llc, which manages about $221.95 million and $957.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 7,950 shares to 2.54 million shares, valued at $154.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.44B for 14.79 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 7,514 shares to 80,914 shares, valued at $9.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 5,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).