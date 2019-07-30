South Dakota Investment Council Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) Trimmed by $1.04 Million as Market Value Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined While Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $332,994

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 26.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,500 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $213.36. About 977,894 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hepatitis Case Probed by Health Officials in Kentucky; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – Menu price hikes helped fuel higher check averages at McDonald’s during the first quarter; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Trader Compares Being a Barclays VP to Working at McDonald’s; 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY; 16/05/2018 – McDonald’s Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s earnings: $1.79 a share, vs $1.67 EPS expected; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 12/04/2018 – Kalinowski McDonald’s Surveys to Live On as Analyst Starts Anew; 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 874 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,857 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, down from 7,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $342.16. About 2.36M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Wins Four New Orders in 2018; 18/05/2018 – The Star Edmonton: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 04/04/2018 – Gulfstream Luxury Jets, Old Boeing 737s in China’s Tariff Sights; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $14.30 AND $14.50 ON PERFORMANCE; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES BURGEONING COMMERCIAL INVESTMENT IN SPACE; 03/05/2018 – CARET REAFFIRMS BOEING GOAL TO DELIVER 18 TANKERS BY DECEMBER; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine China tariff impact on Boeing; 16/04/2018 – Boeing 787’s Range Capped by FAA Following Latest Rolls Glitch; 14/03/2018 – Boeing Sinks as Biggest Supplier Cites Challenging 737 Ramp-Up

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.49 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.59% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Intact Incorporated invested in 1,300 shares. Bowen Hanes & Inc holds 1.77% or 105,112 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,674 shares. Braun Stacey Associates Inc holds 48,603 shares. North Point Port Managers Oh owns 553 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na has 13,128 shares. Proffitt And Goodson has 103 shares. Alkeon Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.95% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Affinity Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 23,359 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. Condor Cap Management holds 0.45% or 7,239 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank reported 0.75% stake. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 1,813 shares. Overbrook Management invested 1.66% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv invested in 48,616 shares.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 17,786 shares to 98,190 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million on Friday, February 8. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. On Friday, February 8 the insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock or 2,916 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “737 MAX Top Of Mind As Boeing Q2 Nears, While F-35 In Focus For Lockheed – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing 787: The Dream During A Crisis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Barr recuses himself from 737 MAX probe – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Todd Gordon’s Bearish Boeing Trade – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “McDonald’s (MCD) call put ratio 2.2 calls to 1 put with focus on July weekly 215 calls into EPS – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Host Of Earnings Loom With Beyond Meat, Apple Among Highlights Ahead Of Fed, Payrolls – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR) by 36,900 shares to 93,800 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 41,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 24.03 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.