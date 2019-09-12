South Dakota Investment Council Stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Has Upped by $10.02 Million; Conocophillips Com (COP) Shareholder Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Raised Holding

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 31.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 169,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 704,942 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.82 million, up from 535,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $44.04. About 139,231 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Conocophillips Com (COP) by 52.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 68,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 199,501 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.17M, up from 130,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Conocophillips Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 610,757 shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CFO EXPECTS ARBITRATION RULING FROM ICSID LATER THIS YEAR ON NATIONALIZATION OF ASSETS IN VENEZUELA LIKELY WILL ‘REPRESENT FULL COMPENSATION FOR THE VALUE LOST’; 27/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS E&P INDUSTRY TRYING TO ATTRACT VALUE INVESTORS; 21/03/2018 – U.S. judge to question Big Oil on climate change; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS Baa1 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips Owed $2.04 B in Its Dispute With PDVSA; 26/04/2018 – Conoco sues to enforce $2 bln award that Venezuela scorns; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects ConocoPhillips’ Significant Progress Toward Debt Reduction; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Recommends Rejection of Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS PREPARING TO LAUNCH SALE OF NORTH SEA ASSETS

