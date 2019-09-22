South Dakota Investment Council Raised Kemet (KEM) Position; Nuance Investments Raised Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Holding By $1.45 Million

South Dakota Investment Council increased Kemet Corp (KEM) stake by 27.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. South Dakota Investment Council acquired 30,000 shares as Kemet Corp (KEM)’s stock rose 14.45%. The South Dakota Investment Council holds 139,100 shares with $2.62 million value, up from 109,100 last quarter. Kemet Corp now has $1.13B valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48. About 1.89 million shares traded or 67.35% up from the average. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KEMET’S CFR & SR SEC TERM LOAN TO B1; OUTLOOK; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – THIS PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 22/05/2018 – Kemet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – KEMET Expands ESD Rated Ceramic Capacitor Product Portfolio; 14/03/2018 – Kemet Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q Net $2.43M; 30/04/2018 – KEMET CFR RAISED TO B1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 28/03/2018 – Album Review: With Sons of Kemet, Shabaka Hutchings Brings London Jazz Into the Spotlight; 06/03/2018 S&P REVISES KEMET CORP. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage

Nuance Investments Llc increased Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) stake by 17.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nuance Investments Llc acquired 15,256 shares as Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL)’s stock declined 2.13%. The Nuance Investments Llc holds 101,020 shares with $9.68M value, up from 85,764 last quarter. Te Connectivity Ltd now has $31.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $93.18. About 936,578 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 293.00 million shares or 2.16% less from 299.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Corp holds 80,848 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Limited accumulated 2,525 shares. 47,714 were reported by Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia. Services Corporation reported 219 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership owns 34 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. King Luther Capital Management Corporation holds 0.01% or 20,202 shares in its portfolio. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora reported 648 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The New York-based First Long Island Limited has invested 0.04% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). First Allied Advisory reported 0.02% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Midas Mgmt stated it has 43,800 shares. Utah Retirement reported 49,420 shares stake. Barclays Plc has invested 0.03% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Cibc reported 97,975 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 179,361 shares. Appleton Ma owns 0.25% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 21,290 shares.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $13,665 activity. Phelan Daniel J also bought $13,665 worth of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) on Monday, August 19.

Among 2 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TE Connectivity has $10500 highest and $9800 lowest target. $101.50’s average target is 8.93% above currents $93.18 stock price. TE Connectivity had 7 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. The company was upgraded on Thursday, June 20 by Goldman Sachs.

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold KEM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 44.92 million shares or 0.53% more from 44.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Moreover, Signalpoint Asset has 0.24% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings has 0.35% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 14,000 shares. 55,785 are owned by Kennedy Management Incorporated. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 75,718 shares. Affinity Investment Advsrs Lc, a California-based fund reported 20,639 shares. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 96,179 shares. 3,138 are held by Next Finance. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 350,302 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Principal Financial Grp Inc owns 468,157 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Vanguard Group reported 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Legal And General Gru Public Lc invested in 0% or 136,847 shares.

More notable recent KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Examination Of KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “KEMET Corporation: Why a Trade Resolution Can Bump Stock Up 63% – Profit Confidential” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why PG&E, Kemet, and Cars.com Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “KEMET to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “KEMET (NYSE:KEM) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A Whopping 507% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.