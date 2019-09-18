South Dakota Investment Council Raised Its Stake in American Campus Cmntys (ACC) by $556,600 as Stock Price Declined; Samlyn Capital Has Trimmed Its Tractor Supply Co (Call) (TSCO) Stake as Share Value Rose

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 20.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 12,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 69,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23M, up from 57,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.83. About 25,632 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (Call) (TSCO) by 81.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 777,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The hedge fund held 176,500 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.20M, down from 954,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $95.53. About 97,420 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 582,871 shares to 953,711 shares, valued at $14.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 331,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold TSCO shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Finemark Commercial Bank & Tru holds 0.03% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) or 5,460 shares. Natixis owns 84,431 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives owns 6 shares. 505 are owned by Farmers Merchants Invs. Amica Retiree Med owns 557 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Limited invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Marietta Investment Prns Lc reported 0.17% stake. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 25,976 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 17,206 shares. Harvest Capital Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 39,409 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Lc owns 0.03% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 6,851 shares. Camarda Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 7 shares. Cornerstone reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Stifel Financial Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.22M for 22.75 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,655 shares to 21,825 shares, valued at $41.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 8,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,700 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).