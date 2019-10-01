South Dakota Investment Council Position in Lkq (LKQ) Boosted by $772,200; Schlumberger (SLB) Stake Has Increased by Blume Capital Management Inc

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 55.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 29,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 82,800 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.20 million, up from 53,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $30.85. About 1.32 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 119.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 57,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 104,729 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.16M, up from 47,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.24% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 9.99 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $197.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Spdr (XLE) by 14,800 shares to 24,475 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,535 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab St Us Treasury (SCHO).

