South Dakota Investment Council Lowered Stake in Eaton Plc (ETN) as Stock Rose; Cullinan Associates Holding in Fiserv (FISV) Trimmed by $2.39 Million

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 27,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,520 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, down from 97,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.44B market cap company. The stock increased 6.93% or $6.68 during the last trading session, reaching $103.04. About 9.59 million shares traded or 164.80% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 63.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 92,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, down from 146,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $81.59. About 1.25 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, up 9.35% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.39 per share. ETN’s profit will be $643.12M for 13.42 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett & Ltd accumulated 3,258 shares. Art Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 8,189 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.05% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Illinois-based Lodestar Investment Counsel Lc Il has invested 1.19% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Prudential, a New Jersey-based fund reported 387,363 shares. Nordea Ab holds 141,196 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. S&Co accumulated 6,120 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 1,805 shares. Manchester Capital Management Lc holds 4,660 shares. Cibc Mkts Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 71,024 shares. 22,400 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0% stake. Shoker Counsel Inc has 0.16% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Sei has invested 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Tompkins Corporation holds 255 shares.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 9,400 shares to 18,800 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 20,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD).

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 9,675 shares to 86,175 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Cboe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Copper Rock Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.58% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 247,867 shares. Osborne Prtn Cap Lc reported 43,300 shares stake. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Corp holds 33,675 shares. Ww Invsts holds 0.13% or 6.18 million shares in its portfolio. American Gru Inc stated it has 0.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 42,845 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Logan Cap Management owns 1.47% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 270,484 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Veritable Limited Partnership owns 13,666 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 161,178 shares. Jackson Wealth Management Limited Com holds 10,471 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv owns 4,301 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cadence Bancorporation Na holds 0.35% or 10,195 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Il holds 2.26% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 188,452 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 1.05 million shares.

