South Dakota Investment Council Lowered Its Stake in Honda Motor LTD (HMC) by $710,640 as Valuation Declined; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holder Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Increased Its Position

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 41,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.95M, up from 207,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $80.75. About 1.13 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Honda Motor Ltd (HMC) by 33.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 26,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,870 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 78,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Honda Motor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $25.7. About 190,895 shares traded. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has declined 22.46% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HMC News: 18/04/2018 – Japan Wants Lead in Electric Cars; Brings Toyota, Honda Together; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Honda Motor 7267.T -2017/18 parent results; 01/05/2018 – HONDA APRIL U.S. AUTO SALES DOWN 9.2%, EST. DOWN 7.3%; 02/04/2018 – The Verge: Waymo and Honda reportedly will build a self-driving delivery vehicle together; 27/04/2018 – Honda Motor FY Net Y1.06T Vs Net Y616.57B; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN HONDA FINANCE CORP-EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, UNIT OF CO AMENDED ( FIFTH AMENDMENT) ITS C$1.6 BLN ($1.3 BLN) SECOND AMENDED, CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Honda sees 16 pct slide in annual profit on stronger yen; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Honda Auto Receivables 2018-2 Owner Trust; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – DEFH: April 18, 2018 – DFEH Settles Disability Discrimination Claims Against Berkeley Honda Autocenter. – Spanish; 27/03/2018 – 2018 Honda Accord Named as an Autotrader ‘Must Test Drive Award’ Winner

Analysts await Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.99 EPS, down 16.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.18 per share. HMC’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 6.49 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Honda Motor Co., Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,514.29% EPS growth.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 306,380 shares to 539,680 shares, valued at $25.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 27,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gideon Capital Advsrs has 0.18% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Advsr Preferred Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Comml Bank Of America De has 0.06% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 5.23 million shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 665 shares. 2,380 are owned by First Personal Fincl. First Citizens Financial Bank Trust has 0.15% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 18,784 shares. Synovus Fincl accumulated 42 shares or 0% of the stock. Fjarde Ap holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 220,227 shares. Wright Serv Incorporated invested 2.43% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Hendley & has 1.86% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 50,420 shares. Mcdonald Cap Investors Ca stated it has 2.56 million shares. Td Asset holds 0.12% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 1.11 million shares. Foster Motley holds 66,618 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.63% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 5.31M shares. Weiss Asset Ltd Partnership holds 2,794 shares.