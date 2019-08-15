South Dakota Investment Council Increases Holding in Centene Del (CNC); Winslow Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Stryker (SYK) by $2.71 Million

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 115.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 258,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 482,072 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.60 million, up from 223,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $47.53. About 2.27 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 13,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 1.78 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $351.46 million, down from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $214.71. About 394,292 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 22/03/2018 – REG-Stryker to host conference call on April 26, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-710-000 Sterile personal; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Stryker, Exits Dentsply; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Adj EPS $1.68; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated wit; 06/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Sustainability Solutions- Stryker Sustainability Solutions Reprocessed BW Lasso 2515 NAV eco Variable Diagnostic E; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, X-Large; Catalog number: 0400-850-000 Sterile personal

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stryker Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stryker Corporation: Don’t Stryke Yet – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Our Take On Stryker Corporation’s (NYSE:SYK) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80 million for 28.25 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa Incorporated accumulated 0.2% or 14,056 shares. Interocean Cap has 0.08% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 4,262 shares. Signature Estate & Invest Lc owns 22,795 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. 2,807 are held by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Limited Liability Corp. Cohen Lawrence B has invested 3.64% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Df Dent And accumulated 1,030 shares. Williams Jones Assoc Llc owns 61,059 shares. Weiss Asset LP holds 1,067 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno owns 77,000 shares. 2,156 were reported by Iberiabank Corp. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com owns 4,965 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 77,395 shares. Becker Management Inc holds 5,577 shares. Nuance Investments Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,058 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel stated it has 0.28% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.49M shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $583.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Godaddy Inc Cl A by 1.01 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Appaloosa’s 13F Shows Reduced Stakes in Allergan (AGN), Facebook (FB), Micron (MU), Exits Alibaba (BABA) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Centene (CNC) Announces 2020 Health Insurance Marketplace Expansion – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 28,970 shares to 38,616 shares, valued at $9.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Under Armour Inc by 53,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,379 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).