South Dakota Investment Council Increases Holding in American Campus Cmntys (ACC); Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Friess Associates Has Trimmed Stake by $12.49 Million as Shares Declined

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 27.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 17,217 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.60M, down from 23,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33 million shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon, NFL reach $130 mln streaming deal for Thursday night games; 19/04/2018 – Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 15/05/2018 – CRG Makes First Investment in Portland Market; 29/03/2018 – Dealbook: Trump Attacks Amazon Again: DealBook Briefing; 18/04/2018 – Amazon is making it easier for international customers to order from abroad. Via @verge:; 19/04/2018 – Amazon revealed one of its biggest, longest-kept secrets: The company has more than 100 million Prime members:; 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 04/04/2018 – Battling the Amazon Effect, Manufacturers Embrace the Role of Retailer; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 20.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 12,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 69,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23 million, up from 57,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.14. About 1.63 million shares traded or 141.38% up from the average. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakwood Cap Management Limited Liability Company Ca has 3.96% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). B & T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management has invested 1.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ghp Investment Advisors reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ironwood Finance Lc owns 139 shares. White Pine Invest owns 267 shares. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,918 shares. South Street Advisors Limited Co accumulated 132 shares. Kcm Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 1.46% stake. Chesapeake Asset Ltd Liability Company invested in 403 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Blue Chip Partners invested in 0.2% or 467 shares. Lakeview Cap Limited Co reported 1.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zacks Inv Management owns 0.96% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 24,774 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi invested in 5,390 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur invested in 8,505 shares or 2.35% of the stock. Bollard Gru Ltd invested in 2.95% or 45,180 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott International Inc. by 797,617 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $13.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quinstreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 40,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 369,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW).

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 7,355 shares to 23,745 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 240,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381,857 shares, and cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold ACC shares while 90 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 125.71 million shares or 2.38% less from 128.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mai Capital Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). 21,039 were reported by Ing Groep Nv. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 12,786 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd has 0.01% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). 52,999 were accumulated by Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability. Jennison Associate reported 0.06% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.07% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Amalgamated Bancorp has 0.03% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Grassi Invest Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 7,000 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De holds 0.01% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) or 1.06M shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc invested in 58,517 shares or 0% of the stock. Jefferies Group Limited accumulated 18,707 shares. D E Shaw Co has 368,317 shares. State Street Corp invested in 0.03% or 7.34 million shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 68,371 shares.