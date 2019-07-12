South Dakota Investment Council Increased Oceaneering Intl (OII) Stake; PDC Energy (PDCE)’s Sentiment Is 1.27

South Dakota Investment Council increased Oceaneering Intl Inc (OII) stake by 52.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. South Dakota Investment Council acquired 81,800 shares as Oceaneering Intl Inc (OII)’s stock rose 23.74%. The South Dakota Investment Council holds 237,300 shares with $3.74 million value, up from 155,500 last quarter. Oceaneering Intl Inc now has $1.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.02. About 128,987 shares traded. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 17.90% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 01/05/2018 – OCEANEERING SAYS OFFSHORE INDUSTRY MUST STAY RELEVANT; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Oceaneering; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oceaneering International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OII); 24/05/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC Oll.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING 1Q REV. $416M, EST. $426.9M; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Loss $49.1M; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering Sees 2018 Ebitda $140M-$180M; 01/05/2018 – OCEANEERING CEO ROD LARSON SPEAKS AT OFFSHORE TECH. CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Oceaneering Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 103 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 81 decreased and sold stakes in PDC Energy Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 64.75 million shares, down from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding PDC Energy Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 65 Increased: 63 New Position: 40.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold OII shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.28 million shares or 2.83% less from 97.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,101 are held by Tudor Corporation Et Al. Commonwealth State Bank Of holds 0% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) for 22,500 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). D E Shaw And Inc accumulated 803,824 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Nikko Asset Management Americas Incorporated has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 744,283 shares. 483,634 are owned by Parametric Port Ltd Liability Company. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Sumitomo Mitsui invested in 137,437 shares. 27,483 were accumulated by Tower Research Cap (Trc). Bankshares Of America De reported 803,017 shares. 472,694 are held by Invesco Limited. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 8,800 shares. Element Management Ltd Co has 10,764 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Oceaneering International had 7 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold”.

More notable recent Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Share Price Is Down 72% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Oceaneering Awarded Contract to Supply Umbilicals and Distribution Hardware for Mozambique LNG Project – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

South Dakota Investment Council decreased Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) stake by 42,800 shares to 23,800 valued at $507,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) stake by 24,787 shares and now owns 129,085 shares. Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 516,011 shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE) has declined 36.82% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 16/03/2018 – PDC Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ PDC Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCE); 04/05/2018 – PDC Logic Announces Appointment of Steve Allen to Board of Directors; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 21, 2013; 24/05/2018 – $4.5 Billion PDC Drill Bits Market by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 8.9 MMBOE; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 12/03/2018 – PDC Brands Appoints John F. Owen as Chief Fincl Officer

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 insider sales for $276,685 activity.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.00 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. It currently has negative earnings. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil.

Mangrove Partners holds 11% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. for 2.02 million shares. Oslo Asset Management As owns 1.07 million shares or 9.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. has 5.05% invested in the company for 559,456 shares. The Texas-based Nokomis Capital L.L.C. has invested 2.27% in the stock. Portolan Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 461,400 shares.

Analysts await PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 19.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PDCE’s profit will be $44.41 million for 11.26 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by PDC Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 148.15% EPS growth.