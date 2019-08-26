South Dakota Investment Council Increased Its Southern Co (SO) Stake by $3.07 Million as Valuation Rose; Nantahala Capital Management Has Lifted Bancorp Del (TBBK) Holding

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (TBBK) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 133,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.63% . The hedge fund held 2.60M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.02 million, up from 2.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $517.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 33,585 shares traded. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 1.73% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500. Some Historical TBBK News: 08/05/2018 – The Bancorp Bank Provides SBA Financing for Tallahassee Assisted-Living Community; 16/05/2018 – BANCORP INC – CO REPORTS TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SALE OF A $36.9 MILLION NON-PERFORMING LOAN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer; 14/05/2018 – U.S. says Centra Tech co-founders indicted for cryptocurrency fraud; 26/04/2018 – BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 21% TO $30.1 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 The Bancorp 1Q EPS 25c

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 60,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 231,930 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.99 million, up from 171,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $58.12. About 1.24M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 23/05/2018 – Southern Co Portfolio Includes 26 Operating Solar Facilities Representing Approximately 1.7 Gigawatts of Capacity; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co: If Approved by Georgia PSC, Typical Residential Customer Could Get $70 in Refunds Over Two Years; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ONCE OPERATIONAL, ALL ATTRIBUTES GENERATED BY FACILITY WILL BE SOLD UNDER A 20-YR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO AECC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SHUT HATCH 2 FOR COOLING FAN MAINTENANCE: OPERATOR; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN IN FINAL STAGES OF 1/3 STAKE IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. CFO Art P. Beattie to Retire; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER TO SELL 33% STAKE IN PORTFOLIO FOR $1.18B; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 92c

More notable recent The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Bancorp (TBBK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N (Call) by 3.30 million shares to 5.67 million shares, valued at $84.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) by 39,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 794,701 shares, and cut its stake in Bridgepoint Ed Inc (NYSE:BPI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold TBBK shares while 44 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 44.25 million shares or 0.25% less from 44.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group holds 0% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) for 2.44M shares. Inc reported 114,775 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 71,060 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 69,765 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Aperio Limited Liability holds 0% or 17,132 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Group Public Ltd owns 9,364 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco reported 528,728 shares. Snow Mngmt LP owns 117,545 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Bowling Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.06% stake. Systematic Fincl Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) for 64,817 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) for 3,597 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al stated it has 20,103 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Llc accumulated 160,188 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Verity Asset Management has 2.99% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Pathstone Family Office Ltd has 0.04% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 6,385 shares. Moreover, Lakeview Capital Ltd Co has 0.99% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 31,135 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 50,902 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 171,649 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Com reported 1,420 shares stake. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Limited Liability Com has invested 0.19% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Mcmillion Cap Mngmt invested in 0.52% or 18,655 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0.17% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Thomasville Bank & Trust holds 2.54% or 266,004 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass Retail Bank reported 14,551 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru holds 0.17% or 85.25M shares. Old Point Tru & Serv N A accumulated 79,008 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,380 activity.