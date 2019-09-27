South Dakota Investment Council Increased Its Holding in Deluxe (DLX) by $511,440; Shapiro Capital Management Boosted Its Imax (IMAX) Holding

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 24.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 12,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 64,100 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, up from 51,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $48.88. About 347,261 shares traded or 7.30% up from the average. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 21/03/2018 – DLX IN 5-YR $950M REVOLVER PACT, SUBJECT TO RISE TO MAX $1.43B; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 26/03/2018 – Deluxe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 Deluxe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Lee Schram to Retire; 30/03/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Deluxe hires ad agency Nina Hale; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX FOR $43M IN CASH; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Acquires LogoMix, A Provider Of Custom Marketing Products For Small Businesses; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Rev $2.07B-$2.09B

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Imax Corporation (IMAX) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 406,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 5.70 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.23B, up from 5.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Imax Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $21.77. About 374,370 shares traded or 18.97% up from the average. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 19/04/2018 – Record IMAX Signings in India Continue as INOX Leisure Ltd. Adds Five New IMAX® Theatres to Circuit; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N SEES POTENTIAL FOR HUNDREDS OF IMAX THEATERS IN INDIA ‘OVER TIME’ – CEO; 24/04/2018 – IMAX& AMC SIGN BINDING LOI FOR IMAX® WITH LASER EXPERIENCE; 27/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 14/05/2018 – IMAX: INFINITY WAR SETS WEEKEND CHINA RECORD, GROSSING $20.3M; 24/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH AMC THEATRES TO TRANSFORM 87 IMAX AT AMC LOCATIONS; 07/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Imax China Holding Inc; 03/04/2018 – IMAX REACHES AGREEMENT WITH JINYI FOR 30 THEATERS IN CHINA; 15/05/2018 – Light Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Imax; 19/04/2018 – IMAX and Cinépolis Sign New Four-Theatre Agreement as Demand for IMAX in India Builds

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4497.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 98,137 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $96.57B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) by 6,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.75M shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cineworld Group And IMAX Expand Partnership With Agreement For 15 New IMAX® with Laser systems In Regal Theatres – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Imax: Sadly Disappointing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CGV Holdings Limited And IMAX Expand Partnership With New 40-Theatre Deal In China – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “IMAX Corporation to Present at the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold DLX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.17 million shares or 0.21% less from 37.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kirr Marbach & Limited Liability Corporation In holds 0.57% or 56,850 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Limited owns 10,555 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability reported 2,188 shares stake. Ftb Advsr has 0% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). 26,930 are held by Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs. Florida-based Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Wellington Mngmt Group Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Delphi Mgmt Ma holds 5,221 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 7,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc reported 0% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). 27,000 are held by Sector Pension Inv Board. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 23,514 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 30,250 shares in its portfolio. Axa invested in 137,000 shares.

More notable recent Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Deluxe Corporation Declares Dividend – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deluxe: Continued Disappointments Don’t Make The Story Exciting Despite Cheap Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Deluxe (DLX) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Deluxe gives shares to all North American employees – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 7,281 shares to 11,019 shares, valued at $648,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 102,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 888,800 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).