South Dakota Investment Council Increased Holding in Deluxe (DLX) by $511,440; Visa (V) Shareholder Beaumont Financial Partners Has Trimmed Holding as Stock Price Rose

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 12,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 113,831 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.76M, down from 126,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $393.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $175.42. About 1.88M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 24.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 12,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 64,100 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, up from 51,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.72. About 17,009 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Lee Schram to Retire; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q EPS $1.31; 10/05/2018 – Deluxe Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NON-GAAP EPS FROM $5.60 TO $5.80; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – A CEO SUCCESSION COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD HAS BEEN FORMED TO LEAD CEO SUCCESSION PROCESS; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED GAAP EPS FROM $5.52 TO $5.72; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Added 10c to 1Q EPS; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Rev $2.07B-$2.09B; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX FOR $43M IN CASH

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 945,314 shares to 195,582 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,800 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold DLX shares while 81 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

