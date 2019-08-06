South Dakota Investment Council Increased Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stake By $455,840; Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 2 (NXQ)’s Sentiment Is 1.89

South Dakota Investment Council increased Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) stake by 2.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. South Dakota Investment Council acquired 8,140 shares as Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)’s stock rose 2.08%. The South Dakota Investment Council holds 369,726 shares with $20.75M value, up from 361,586 last quarter. Alaska Air Group Inc now has $7.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $62.3. About 245,977 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 24/04/2018 – Southwest, Alaska Airlines, JetBlue Lead Airlines in Customer Satisfaction, ACSI Data Show; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR 1Q OPER REV. $1.83B, EST. $1.83B; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC SAYS FEB 2018 ASMS 4.76 BLN, UP 9 PCT – SEC FILING; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Alaska Airlines – 04/15/2018 08:05 AM; 03/05/2018 – Facebook Executive Susan Li Brings Innovation, Digital Media, and Finance Experience to Alaska Air Group Board; 17/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR SEES NO CURRENT OPERATING IMPACT FROM VOLCANO: EMAIL; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: New Policy Aims to Increase Safety for Employees, Flyers and Service Animals; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 02/05/2018 – Alaska Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 2 (NXQ) investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.01, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 17 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 9 cut down and sold their equity positions in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 2. The institutional investors in our database now own: 2.50 million shares, up from 2.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 2 in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 5 Increased: 12 New Position: 5.

More notable recent Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 declares $0.0420 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NXQ: Better Than Cash? – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2017. More interesting news about Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NXP: Some More Quality Muni Goodness – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “2 Top ETFs To Invest In Muni Bonds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 for 263,472 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 784,055 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Management has 0.15% invested in the company for 11,700 shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.1% in the stock. Family Management Corp, a New York-based fund reported 14,404 shares.

The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 3,793 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NXQ) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $257.85 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 17.21 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

South Dakota Investment Council decreased Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) stake by 5,454 shares to 30,300 valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) stake by 8,000 shares and now owns 64,900 shares. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) was reduced too.

