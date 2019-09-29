South Dakota Investment Council Holds Stake in American Campus Cmntys (ACC); As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined, Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Has Cut Position by $386,536

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 20.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 12,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 69,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23 million, up from 57,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 481,147 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 5,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 31,090 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38M, down from 36,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO DRILL 15-20 THREE-MILE LATERALS IN BAKKEN IN ’18; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: REDUCTION TO 12 BCM GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION COULD COME BEFORE OCTOBER 2022; 13/04/2018 – Exxon Loses Again in Court Attempt to Dodge Climate Change Probe; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Considers Expanding Polypropylene Production Along Gulf Coast; 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO DARREN WOODS SAYS HIS MAIN FOCUS IS BOOSTING RESULTS FOR COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project with Creation of a New Joint Venture; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA’S 2015 OIL CONTRACT INCLUDED MANY IMPROVED TERMS: EXXON

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 124,620 shares to 59,400 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 8,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,700 shares, and cut its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold ACC shares while 90 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 125.71 million shares or 2.38% less from 128.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 13,337 were accumulated by Massmutual Fsb Adv. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 0.03% or 3.06M shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Assocs reported 61,676 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.06% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 13,560 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 86,886 shares stake. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd Liability invested in 9,170 shares. Citigroup owns 175,517 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 34,921 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 44,823 shares in its portfolio. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.07% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Svcs Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 8,221 shares. Grassi Mngmt holds 0.05% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) or 7,000 shares.

More notable recent American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Campus Communities declares $0.47 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on May 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “American Campus Communities Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Top Apartment REITs You Can Buy Right Now – The motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Buy American for Safer Growth with Dividends – Investorplace.com” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Retirement Strategies: A Look At Exxon – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Exxon Mobil Stock Has a Breakout Opportunity Here – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Has A Strong Growth Plan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.