South Dakota Investment Council Holds Holding in Agco (AGCO); Capital Wealth Planning Has Upped Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $2.34 Million as Share Price Rose

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 189.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 12,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,915 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, up from 6,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $214.65. About 2.49 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 01/05/2018 – Two-Time Major Champion Jacklin and Former McDonald’s General Counsel Yastrow Collaborate on Bad Lies, a Courtroom Thriller Abo; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO EXPAND USE OF FRESH BEEF IN MOST U.S. LOCATIONS; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s rolled out its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in January; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – MCD: CONTRIBUTING 55% OF CAPITAL FOR FRANCHISE STORE REMODELS; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Speed Pace of ‘Experience of the Future’ in U.S; 28/03/2018 – Extra Bacon Brings in Extra Cash for Top McDonald’s Franchisee; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up stronger than expected rise in key sales gauge; 22/05/2018 – Workers hit McDonald’s with new sexual harassment claims; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Expands Fresh Beef Push as Burger Chains Seek Edge

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 141.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 16,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 11,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $76.28. About 564,576 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 9.31% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 08/05/2018 – AGCO CORP AGCO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADER; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – AGCO BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY EPS $3.65; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitve Ratings To Agco Finance’s Inaugural Agricultural Equipment Term Abs Transaction; 19/04/2018 – AGCO Power Celebrates its 75th Anniversary; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Raises Dividend to 15c; 01/05/2018 – AGCO SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $3.70, EST. $3.70

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. Another trade for 3,036 shares valued at $537,767 was sold by Henry Daniel. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Gibbs Robert Lane sold $3.99 million. 76,411 shares were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden, worth $13.62M. 1,328 shares valued at $233,662 were sold by Hoovel Catherine A. on Wednesday, February 13.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $152.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,118 shares to 30,879 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 57,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,700 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McDonald’s: The Arches Are Still Golden – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A â€œCheat Sheetâ€ for Finding Great Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GRUB falls on MCD-DoorDash partnership – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Q2 When McDonald’s Investments Begin to Pay Off? – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – US Futures Jump After Twitter Earnings Beat – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr reported 436,000 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 4,907 shares. Counsel accumulated 3,384 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Iowa Commercial Bank reported 1.78% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Utd Advisers Ltd Llc accumulated 0.14% or 105,099 shares. Pictet North America Sa holds 0.26% or 9,019 shares. 5,322 were reported by Assetmark. 13,905 are held by Iberiabank. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 1.62% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2.41M shares. Braun Stacey Associate has 20,694 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 57,741 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 53,031 shares. Bahl Gaynor invested in 2.36% or 1.36M shares. Farmers Bank & Trust holds 27,139 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 5.03M shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $536,715 activity. Shares for $322,215 were sold by COLLAR GARY L on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold AGCO shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Natl Bank has invested 0.03% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Asset Mgmt One Limited accumulated 35,412 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 0.01% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Blackrock Inc has invested 0.02% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Utah Retirement holds 12,378 shares. Intrust Bancorporation Na has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 28,045 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 44,972 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sterling Cap owns 11,302 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 119,187 shares stake. Geode Cap, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.22 million shares. Alps Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 11,055 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 0% or 10,320 shares. American International Grp holds 128,232 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO).