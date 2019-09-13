South Dakota Investment Council Holding in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Has Boosted by $10.02 Million; Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Trimmed Its Holding in Iron Mountain (IRM) by $978,810 as Valuation Declined

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 32,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 222,749 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.88M, down from 255,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Iron Mountain Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $33.35. About 131,249 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 04/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Expands Cloud-Based Policy Management Platform for Enterprises Looking to Address Data Privacy Regulations; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 31.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 169,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 704,942 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.82 million, up from 535,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50 billion market cap company. It closed at $44.31 lastly. It is down 49.51% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC)

Analysts await Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. IRM’s profit will be $166.52 million for 14.38 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Iron Mountain Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold IRM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 238.07 million shares or 2.56% less from 244.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 30,639 shares. Symons Cap Mgmt reported 154,982 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 100,026 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation owns 193,406 shares. Charter holds 0.03% or 8,112 shares. Group Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 136,802 shares. Parnassus Ca has 0.84% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 7.13M shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 86,655 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 23,440 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 4.36 million are held by Geode Mngmt Ltd Llc. Parametric Port Ltd holds 0.02% or 585,831 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 59,923 shares. Bessemer Gp holds 571 shares.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 21,015 shares to 201,303 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 8,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Msci Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Iron Mountain Announces Grand Opening Of New State-Of-The-Art Data Center In Phoenix – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BofAML questions IRM’s ‘bold’ strategy – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Iron Mountain Is At The Nice Price – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6% – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

More recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Oil Stocks Are Up Big Today – The Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “If You Had Bought Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 61% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Cimarex Energy Co.’s (NYSE:XEC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Boston Common Asset Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 48,543 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Blackrock Inc holds 7.08M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advisor has 0.04% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 5,416 shares. Srb accumulated 7,560 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 769 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,213 were accumulated by Huntington National Bank & Trust. Trust Of Vermont invested in 0.07% or 13,184 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank reported 0% stake. Essex Invest Management Lc stated it has 14,215 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.79% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. Cordasco Financial Network stated it has 17 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 14,215 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Macquarie Ltd has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) by 123,641 shares to 10,800 shares, valued at $99,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,800 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).