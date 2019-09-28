South Dakota Investment Council Has Upped Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Position By $1.61 Million; Shorts at Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) Lowered By 20.03%

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) had a decrease of 20.03% in short interest. ALNA’s SI was 489,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 20.03% from 612,200 shares previously. With 126,900 avg volume, 4 days are for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s short sellers to cover ALNA’s short positions. The SI to Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 5.45%. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.09. About 29,949 shares traded. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) has declined 60.90% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNA News: 06/03/2018 – ALLENA – ENGAGING FDA TO DISCUSS PURSUING ACCELERATED APPROVAL PATHWAY FOR PLANNED BLA SUBMISSION FOR ALLN-177 IN PATIENTS WITH ENTERIC HYPEROXALURIA; 27/03/2018 – ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $94.5 MLN; 12/03/2018 – ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS ON TRACK TO MEET MILESTONES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALNA); 08/05/2018 – Allena Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 08/05/2018 – ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT EXISTING CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPS INTO 2020; 06/03/2018 – ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TOPLINE DATA FROM PHASE 3 TRIAL FOR ALLN-177 EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 08/05/2018 – Allena Pharmaceuticals Expects Existing Cash and Cash Equivalents Will Be Sufficient to Fund IOperating Expenses, Cap Requirements Into 2020; 08/05/2018 – Allena Pharmaceuticals Expects Topline Data From URIROX-1 Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Second Half 2019; 06/03/2018 – ALLENA – BELIEVES PHASE 3 PROGRAM, IF SUCCESSFUL, COULD BE ELIGIBLE FOR MAA VIA CONDITIONAL APPROVAL PATHWAY

South Dakota Investment Council increased Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) stake by 186.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. South Dakota Investment Council acquired 15,500 shares as Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC)’s stock rose 7.25%. The South Dakota Investment Council holds 23,800 shares with $2.49 million value, up from 8,300 last quarter. Hill Rom Hldgs Inc now has $6.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $104.12. About 344,498 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Appoints John Groetelaars As President And Chief Executive Officer; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 6, BOARD ELECTED WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q EPS 42c; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – GROETELAARS WILL JOIN CO’S BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – HILL-ROM REPORTS SALE OF THIRD-PARTY RENTAL BUSINESS; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Second-Quarter Profit Falls 16%; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Expects to Close the Transaction During Hill-Rom’s Fiscal 3Q; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Kaman

More notable recent Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Allena Pharmaceuticals to Host Key Opinion Leader Symposium on Unmet Need in Enteric Hyperoxaluria and Potential for Reloxaliase – GlobeNewswire” on September 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Allena Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment in Pivotal Phase 3 URIROX-1 Trial Evaluating Reloxaliase in Patients with Enteric Hyperoxaluria – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Allena Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Allena Pharmaceuticals to Present at Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Allena Pharma secures $10M capital raise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $95.98 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases.

South Dakota Investment Council decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 272,302 shares to 1.21M valued at $162.35 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) stake by 50,910 shares and now owns 486,797 shares. American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold HRC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 55.82 million shares or 4.37% more from 53.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thomas White invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 425 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 79,355 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Company accumulated 127,399 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank holds 4,596 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Qs Ltd Com invested in 2,700 shares. Duncker Streett And Communications holds 1,300 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Btim stated it has 248,309 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity invested in 0.02% or 27,360 shares. 9,780 are held by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. Private Com Na accumulated 5,345 shares. State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 1.86M shares. Covington Invest invested in 39,034 shares or 1.33% of the stock.

More notable recent Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:HRC) Earnings Dropped -7.2%, How Did It Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 147% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Hillrom Announces Launch of $425 Million Private Placement – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:HRC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hillrom To Host Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call And Webcast – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.