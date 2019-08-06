South Dakota Investment Council Has Trimmed Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Archer (ADM) Holder Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Decreased Stake as Valuation Declined

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 24.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 60,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 181,290 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.31 million, down from 241,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $167.11. About 401,298 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 76.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 15,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The hedge fund held 4,852 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209,000, down from 20,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $37.15. About 1.25M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 12/03/2018 – U.S. farmers seek approval of $1.51 bln GMO corn settlement with Syngenta; 01/05/2018 – ADM REPORTS 1Q EARNINGS OF $0.70/SHR, $0.68/SHR ON AN ADJUSTED; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Is Still Open to Consolidation Even After ADM Talks End; 17/04/2018 – As trade spat grows, China hits U.S. sorghum imports with hefty deposit; 25/05/2018 – ADM COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 20/04/2018 – ADM SAID TO BE UNABLE TO CIRCUMVENT ANTITRUST ISSUES; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS ELEVATION MARGINS TO REMAIN ROBUST THROUGH THE YEAR; 05/03/2018 Investor Continental Grain to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – STEFANO RETTORE WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO SERVE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF RISK OFFICER; 23/03/2018 – ADM Bd of Directors Nominates AECOM Chmn and CEO Michael S. Burke to Bd

Since February 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.26 million activity. Felsinger Donald E had bought 60,000 shares worth $2.51M. 23,657 shares were bought by LUCIANO JUAN R, worth $1.00 million.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $203.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 5,383 shares to 11,412 shares, valued at $995,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ag Mortgage Investment Trust I (NYSE:MITT) by 18,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11,878 shares to 145,323 shares, valued at $15.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tri Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 108,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 495,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.