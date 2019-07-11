South Dakota Investment Council Has Trimmed Holding in Williams Sonoma (WSM) by $425,600 as Stock Price Declined; Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Continues to Hold Stake in Oracle (ORCL)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 55,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.18M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278.17 million, up from 5.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $60.15. About 15.80M shares traded or 12.33% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/05/2018 – ThunderX2® Dual Socket Platform Adds Support for Oracle Linux; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Has Its Head in the Cloud But Can’t See the Horizon; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE RELEASING BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM THIS MONTH, APPS IN JUNE; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software and Cloud Revenue $7.98B; 08/05/2018 – Atlatl Software Announces Market Partnership Between Oracle CPQ Cloud and Atlatl’s Visual and Augmented Reality Product

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 18.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 7,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, down from 41,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $63.15. About 1.71M shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 11/04/2018 – WILLIAMS SONOMA AND WILLIAMS SONOMA HOME LAUNCH NEW SUMMER COLLECTION WITH AERIN LAUDER; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.18, REV VIEW $5.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Pottery Barn Comparable Brand Rev Growth 2.7%; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FULL YEAR EPS OF $4.12 – $4.22; 15/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUES $5,475 MLN – $5,635 MILLION; 21/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS TO OPEN FIRST BRANDED SHOP-IN-SHOP IN JOHN LEWIS DEPARTMENT STORES AND DEDICATED UK ECOMMERCE SITE; 14/05/2018 – Holowesko Partners Exits Position in Williams-Sonoma

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.65 million for 19.02 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 36,938 shares to 71,538 shares, valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 57,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 285,374 shares. Bancshares Of America De has 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 308,052 shares. Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 130,742 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ellington Gp Ltd Liability Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 113,400 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 1,544 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Management stated it has 0.02% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Geode Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 901,310 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 0.01% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 80,000 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) reported 5,545 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 54,424 shares. Barclays Pcl has 0.01% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). M&T Natl Bank Corporation has invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 13,512 shares. Cove Street Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

