South Dakota Investment Council Has Lowered Its Position in Texas Instrs (TXN) by $1.71 Million; Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Market Valuation Rose While Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Decreased Position

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 15,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 130,293 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.95M, down from 145,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $126.67. About 7.62 million shares traded or 65.31% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The hedge fund held 51,651 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.06M, down from 63,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $164.49. About 314,409 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Casey’s General Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASY); 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Bd Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Bd Leadership; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support –; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected as a Class III Director; 20/03/2018 – Casey’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q EPS $5.08; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt, Allison Wing Appointed to Board; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access and Majority Voting; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 22.46 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

