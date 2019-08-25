South Dakota Investment Council Has Lowered Its Louisiana Pac (LPX) Holding by $770,640; As Cme Group (CME) Shares Rose, Mizuho Bank LTD Upped by $14.76 Million Its Holding

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87 million, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $211.22. About 1.26 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 26/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl)- CME GROUP INC – Amendment; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CME AT Aa3 FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT OF NEX PURCHA; 22/05/2018 – IHS Markit Expands MarkitSERV Trade Reporting Solution in Asia and Europe with Connections to CME Group; 29/03/2018 – NEX CEO SPENCER SPEAKS ON CALL AFTER CME DEAL ANNOUNCEMENT; 05/04/2018 – CME Group Announces All-Time Overall and Non-U.S. Hours Agricultural Daily Volume Records; 08/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: SLIDE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 13/03/2018 – Illinois Cannabis Education Expo 1st to Include Patient Education & Professional CME/CEU Platforms!; 13/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME; 12/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Supplies, trade nerves keep CME hogs on the defensive; 12/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, hog futures close higher

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 32,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 37,690 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, down from 69,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $21.93. About 1.90 million shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 51,095 shares to 576,377 shares, valued at $58.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 101,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (NYSE:OII).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 73,901 were reported by Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc. Comerica State Bank reported 86,550 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited stated it has 1.98M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Frontfour Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.98% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 60,242 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.01% or 113,438 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsr, a Tennessee-based fund reported 370 shares. Prospector Partners Lc reported 23,200 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 5,500 shares stake. Pictet Asset Limited owns 797,750 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.82M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com reported 25,016 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The California-based Lpl Llc has invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 6,630 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc holds 0.02% or 25,330 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moody Bancshares Division has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 123,684 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 2,380 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 60,000 were reported by Product Prtn Lc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.16% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 18,900 shares. 1St Source Bancorp reported 1,728 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt has invested 0.15% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Gideon Capital Advisors stated it has 0.75% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 8,460 shares. Pnc Fin Services Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 57,442 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Counselors reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cognios Capital Ltd Co holds 0.77% or 13,333 shares. New York-based Trustco Bancorporation N Y has invested 0.28% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).