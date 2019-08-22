South Dakota Investment Council Has Lifted Coresite Rlty (COR) Holding; Ledyard National Bank Lifted Abb LTD Spon Adr (ABB) Stake

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (COR) by 34.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 73,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86 million, up from 54,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Coresite Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $113.48. About 155,099 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 24/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Raises Dividend to $1.03; 21/04/2018 – DJ CoreSite Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COR); 24/04/2018 – Nuveen Global Infrastructure Adds CoreSite Realty; 07/03/2018 CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05 Billion

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Abb Ltd Spon Adr (ABB) by 107.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 307,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 595,165 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.23 million, up from 287,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Abb Ltd Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.63. About 1.21M shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 19/03/2018 – Wartsila buys navigation firm Transas to push autonomous shipping; 03/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – COVESTRO AG: BOOKRUNNER SAYS PRICING GUIDANCE TO COME FOR COVESTRO ABB; 19/04/2018 – ABB 1Q Net Pft $572M; 17/04/2018 – ABB Selected by Electrify America to Provide High Power Electric Vehicle Chargers Across the United States; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Discovery Adds Prada, Exits ABB, Cuts Neinor; 08/03/2018 – TERMO2POWER SA T2P.WA – IN TALKS WITH SWEDISH-SWISS COMPANY ABB WHICH IS INTERESTED IN CO’S TECHNOLOGY; 07/05/2018 – ABB at Company Roadshow Hosted By Handelsbanken Today; 07/03/2018 – NextDecade Selects ABB to Automate and Electrify Second Wave of U.S. LNG; 29/03/2018 – ABB on the hunt for acquisitions in artificial intelligence; 19/04/2018 – ABB 1Q Orders $9.77B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold COR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 16,356 shares. Lasalle Investment Mngmt Securities Lc holds 1.54% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 558,602 shares. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Natl Bank has invested 0.02% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated invested in 382,243 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Todd Asset Management Lc holds 0.25% or 81,797 shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 5,654 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 42,633 shares. Pnc Serv Gp holds 0% or 21,094 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Us Retail Bank De reported 5,202 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments Inc has invested 0.11% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). 43,156 are owned by Legal General Group Public Limited Company. L And S Advsr invested 0.26% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 13,308 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 45,600 shares to 25,800 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 44,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,848 shares, and cut its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,396 shares to 72,082 shares, valued at $11.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,675 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Co (NYSE:JNJ).

