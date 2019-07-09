South Dakota Investment Council Has Increased Ugi New (UGI) Stake; Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Cut Its Boeing Co. (BA) Holding

South Dakota Investment Council increased Ugi Corp New (UGI) stake by 13.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. South Dakota Investment Council acquired 9,000 shares as Ugi Corp New (UGI)’s stock rose 1.66%. The South Dakota Investment Council holds 74,200 shares with $4.11 million value, up from 65,200 last quarter. Ugi Corp New now has $9.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $52.83. About 658,800 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has risen 7.78% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 24/04/2018 – UGI Raises Dividend to 26c; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Rev $2.81B; 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased Boeing Co. (BA) stake by 7.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 6,892 shares as Boeing Co. (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc holds 79,609 shares with $30.36 million value, down from 86,501 last quarter. Boeing Co. now has $198.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $352.69. About 3.82M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS LION AIR’S 737 MAX 10 ORDER WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED IN ITS ORDER BOOK; 04/04/2018 – China Tariffs Would Affect Few Boeing Jets; 23/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in 3D Printing Startup Morf3D; 06/05/2018 – Times of Oman: Airbus, Boeing risk order disruption as Etihad reviews strategy; 25/03/2018 – BOEING DELIVERS WORLD’S FIRST 787-10 DREAMLINER TO SIA; 23/03/2018 – Boeing says it won’t appeal a trade ruling on Bombardier; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX FOR $4.25B; 03/05/2018 – A fan blade broke off one of the Boeing 737-700’s two engines; 17/05/2018 – China’s AT&M seals takeover of German aerospace supplier Cotesa – Handelsblatt; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says 25% of 787 Dreamliner Fleet Powered by Rolls-Royce Engines

South Dakota Investment Council decreased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 26,442 shares to 1.38M valued at $58.76M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) stake by 12,500 shares and now owns 123,400 shares. Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Advsr holds 0.63% or 87,061 shares in its portfolio. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd has 4,909 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 450,337 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability accumulated 4,210 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Co stated it has 6,997 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 1.04 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Reilly Fin Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 1,439 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr accumulated 3,600 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.03% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) or 2.04M shares. Cannell Peter B reported 3,893 shares. Wheatland Advsr Incorporated accumulated 11,500 shares. Kepos Limited Partnership stated it has 76,799 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett Company Incorporated accumulated 0% or 55 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.05% or 34,739 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.71 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm Fincl Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 113,026 shares. Capital Guardian Tru holds 193,440 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.05% or 5,541 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth Mngmt holds 0.29% or 2,495 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Financial Bank Incorporated holds 1.73% or 90,780 shares. Moreover, Sageworth has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 6,122 shares. Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And stated it has 2.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Marco Investment Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 2,566 shares. Chesley Taft & Assoc Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 1,142 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.74% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Oppenheimer And invested in 65,044 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bollard holds 2.49% or 172,857 shares in its portfolio. Profund Limited Liability Com invested in 0.31% or 16,883 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Boeing had 28 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Landesbank. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Hold” on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Cowen & Co. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley.

