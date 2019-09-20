South Dakota Investment Council Has Increased Its Suncor Energy New (SU) Position by $746,170; Essex Ppty Tr (ESS) Holder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Lowered Holding as Share Value Rose

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 14.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 24,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 189,918 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.92 million, up from 165,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31.74. About 2.00 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (ESS) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 1,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 54,487 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.91M, down from 56,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Essex Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $322.95. About 479,397 shares traded or 57.06% up from the average. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 27/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Essex Bio-Technology Ltd; 18/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Suburban Essex Dental/; 23/04/2018 – DJ Essex Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESS); 27/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: NYCEDC Announces Additional Vendors Coming to New Essex Street Market; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in EXFO; 23/05/2018 – Essex Property Trust – A New Addition To The REIT Forum’s Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Markey, Moulton, Tsongas Announce Essex National Heritage Bill; 02/05/2018 – New Town Utopia – a sweet, sad film about Essex; 16/03/2018 – IntegenX Financing Has Included $40M Series C Round in 2011 Led by Essex Woodlands

More notable recent Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Essex Property Trust buys Brio in Walnut Creek – San Francisco Business Times – San Francisco Business Times” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:ESS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Essex Property Trust Prices $400 Million of 3.000% Senior Notes Due 2030 – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Essex Property Trust makes C-suite changes – San Francisco Business Times – San Francisco Business Times” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 40,500 shares to 405,494 shares, valued at $10.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 45,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 876,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Analysts await Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.35 earnings per share, up 6.35% or $0.20 from last year’s $3.15 per share. ESS’s profit will be $219.19 million for 24.10 P/E if the $3.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual earnings per share reported by Essex Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold ESS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 62.06 million shares or 1.05% less from 62.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Advsrs Lc has 0.05% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 2,796 shares. 1,053 are owned by Checchi Capital Advisers Lc. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) invested in 0% or 16 shares. Moreover, Farmers & Merchants Invs has 0% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Dean Inv Ltd Liability Com invested in 4,172 shares. Ohio-based Victory Cap Management has invested 0% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership reported 0% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.21% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) or 41,806 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 989,844 shares. Ironwood Finance Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 103 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 965,211 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Echo Street Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.28% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 54,584 shares. 800,951 were reported by Legal & General Grp Public Limited. Ameritas Inv Partners stated it has 7,866 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 1.03 million are owned by Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md.

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Long-Term Investors: Avoid This Easy Mistake to Improve Your Returns – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Deeply Discounted Energy Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Recession â€” According to This Wall Street Firm – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Safe High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Oil Is Soaring: Should You Buy These 2 Stocks? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 4,500 shares to 22,900 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 6,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,650 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).