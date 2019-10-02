South Dakota Investment Council Has Decreased Post Hldgs (POST) Holding By $711,730; Commscope Holding Company (COMM) Shorts Up By 7.73%

South Dakota Investment Council decreased Post Hldgs Inc (POST) stake by 46.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. South Dakota Investment Council sold 6,910 shares as Post Hldgs Inc (POST)’s stock declined 4.14%. The South Dakota Investment Council holds 7,900 shares with $821,000 value, down from 14,810 last quarter. Post Hldgs Inc now has $7.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.09% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $103.01. About 545,773 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS FORECASTS 450.00B YEN FY17 NET INCOME; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00% OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00%; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – UPDATED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES RANGE TO BE BETWEEN $245-$255 MLN; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – CAUSE OF FIRE AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT, WHICH STARTED IN DUCT WORK OF AN OVEN, IS BEING INVESTIGATED; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Files Confidential Draft Registration for Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 parent results; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Dividend to Y57.00 Vs Y50.00; 25/05/2018 – POST REPORTS FIRE WITH NO INJURIES AT MICHAEL FOODS PLANT; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF AMENDMENT TO DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 03/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) had an increase of 7.73% in short interest. COMM’s SI was 8.51M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 7.73% from 7.90M shares previously. With 3.05 million avg volume, 3 days are for Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)’s short sellers to cover COMM’s short positions. The SI to Commscope Holding Company Inc’s float is 4.5%. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $10.87. About 3.90M shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Adj EPS 49c; 20/04/2018 – CommScope Presents New Annual Lifetime Achievement Awards to Recognize a Long-Serving Innovator and a Vanguard Patent; 17/05/2018 – CommScope Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: CommScope, Ericsson Complete CBRS Equipment Interoperability Tests; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 63C TO 68C, EST. 67C; 26/04/2018 – CommScope Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Net $33.7M; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 04/05/2018 – CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $196,256 activity. WESTPHAL MARK W had bought 2,000 shares worth $196,256.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Capital Mgmt invested 0.05% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Motco holds 0% or 4 shares in its portfolio. Diamond Hill Mgmt has invested 0.66% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Freshford Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 277,267 shares or 4.85% of their US portfolio. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 10,275 shares. Pettee Invsts holds 7,355 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp has 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 2,310 shares. Glenmede Communication Na owns 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 19 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.8% or 222,619 shares. B T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt stated it has 13,988 shares. Adirondack Trust holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, Louisiana-based fund reported 17,100 shares. 4,928 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 3.63 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Securities reported 53,852 shares.

Analysts await Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 8.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.08 per share. POST’s profit will be $85.49 million for 22.01 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Post Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.

South Dakota Investment Council increased Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) stake by 3,780 shares to 52,010 valued at $6.81M in 2019Q2. It also upped Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) stake by 21,400 shares and now owns 80,100 shares. Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) was raised too.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.11 billion. The companyÂ’s CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, AMP NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators.