South Dakota Investment Council Has Decreased Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position By $6.65 Million; Structured Products 8.205% Corts 8.205% Corpo (KTN) Shorts Increased By 20%

Structured Products Corp 8.205% Corts 8.205% Corpo (NYSE:KTN) had an increase of 20% in short interest. KTN’s SI was 1,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 20% from 1,500 shares previously. With 1,000 avg volume, 2 days are for Structured Products Corp 8.205% Corts 8.205% Corpo (NYSE:KTN)’s short sellers to cover KTN’s short positions. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $32.22. About 309 shares traded. Credit-Enhanced Corts Trust Aon (NYSE:KTN) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

South Dakota Investment Council decreased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 64.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. South Dakota Investment Council sold 33,412 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The South Dakota Investment Council holds 18,200 shares with $3.63 million value, down from 51,612 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $44.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $170.27. About 1.18 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity. Scanlon Jennifer F. bought $100,546 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers Bancorporation reported 10,136 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 10,837 shares. 7,077 were accumulated by Systematic Mgmt Limited Partnership. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 663,274 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 59,958 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Wade G W & reported 1,150 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank Inc accumulated 13,870 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Brown Advisory Lc accumulated 1,451 shares. Invesco Limited owns 0.04% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 816,022 shares. Condor Capital Mgmt holds 7,327 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & has 70,986 shares. Parsec Finance Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,821 shares. Community State Bank Na, a New York-based fund reported 7,527 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.68% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Financial Corp has invested 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Among 8 analysts covering Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Norfolk Southern has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $205.88’s average target is 20.91% above currents $170.27 stock price. Norfolk Southern had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29 with “Underweight”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $21000 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 5 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 17.

South Dakota Investment Council increased Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) stake by 9,430 shares to 18,630 valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) stake by 3,200 shares and now owns 19,600 shares. Kraft Heinz Co was raised too.