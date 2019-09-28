South Dakota Investment Council Has Decreased Its Position in Kimberly Clark (KMB) by $447,412 as Shares Rose; Duke Energy Hldg (DUK) Holding Has Upped by Cullinan Associates Inc

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Hldg (DUK) by 17.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 9,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 61,208 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.40M, up from 52,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Hldg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $96.26. About 1.87 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Dwight Jacobs to Become Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL 5 SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION; 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 16.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 3,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 16,661 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22 million, down from 20,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $142.06. About 1.48 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark lifts full-year sales forecast; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Oarsman Cap has 0.83% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 13,718 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corp reported 39,826 shares. The Texas-based Sunbelt Securities has invested 1.03% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Amp Capital Investors reported 191,086 shares. Virginia-based Wealthcare Capital Ltd has invested 0% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Carret Asset Management Llc stated it has 14,305 shares. Insight 2811 Inc holds 0.21% or 2,100 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.02% or 1,943 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust holds 0.09% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 22,079 shares. Apriem Advisors stated it has 2,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 321,773 were accumulated by Lpl Finance Ltd Llc. 250 were accumulated by Alphamark Advsr. Glenview Bancshares Trust Dept accumulated 2,587 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc owns 600,498 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Overweight Consumer Staples – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kimberly-Clark Talks Prices, Cost Cuts, and Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kimberly-Clark: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trade war isn’t hurting Kimberly-Clark – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hni Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 14,400 shares to 25,900 shares, valued at $916,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 60,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00 million for 19.84 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Duke Energy, Sprint sign power deal for new Texas wind project – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Dorian strengthens as it arrives in the Carolinas; A new kind of shop for SouthPark? – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Duke Energy buys fourth Texas solar project – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “More Utilities Getting Serious About Becoming Carbon-Neutral – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City Hldgs Company holds 26,052 shares. Moreover, Aldebaran Fin Incorporated has 0.84% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 13,743 shares. Fire Group Inc owns 66,056 shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests reported 193,375 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.09% or 7,970 shares. The New Jersey-based Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Llc has invested 0.23% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 103,832 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsr. Stralem & Co owns 65,045 shares for 3.12% of their portfolio. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Kings Point Capital Mngmt accumulated 4,349 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.18% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Cincinnati Financial Corp reported 310,000 shares stake. Cubic Asset Limited Liability Company reported 2,441 shares. Boys Arnold & has 37,087 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Community National Bank & Trust Of Raymore has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Reit (NYSE:AMT) by 17,555 shares to 32,315 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Factset Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) by 8,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,915 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).