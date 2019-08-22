South Dakota Investment Council Has Cut Position in Sanmina (SANM) by $754,040; Harvard Management Co Stake in Apple (AAPL) Decreased by $32.29 Million

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Sanmina Corporation (SANM) by 74.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 26,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.59% . The institutional investor held 9,270 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267,000, down from 36,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Sanmina Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.28. About 66,755 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 9.29% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Rev $1.70B-$1.75B; 18/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICE: SANMINA PLANT CLOSING AFFECTS 163 EMPLOYEES; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina Will Sell Accounts Receivable on a Revolving Basis to BTMU and Other Buyers From Time to Time; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Adj EPS 53c-Adj EPS 61c; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina in Receivables Purchase Agreement With Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ; 24/04/2018 – Sanmina reported profit and sales that were better-than-anticipated for their second quarter of fiscal 2018; 08/03/2018 – Sanmina Shareholders Vote in Favor of Board Nominees by Wide Margi; 08/03/2018 – In Nonbinding Vote, Sanmina Shareholders Vote Against Disclosed Compensation for Named Executive Officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sanmina-SCI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SANM); 08/03/2018 – Sanmina Plans Annual ‘Say-on-Pay’ Vote

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold SANM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 62.99 million shares or 0.92% more from 62.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated has 0% invested in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Tudor Corp Et Al stated it has 23,237 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated has 5,902 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Amer Grp Inc invested in 0.01% or 51,304 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 507 shares. Strs Ohio reported 36,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Globeflex LP owns 17,767 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Etrade Management invested in 0.03% or 40,529 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 22,431 shares stake. Bridgeway Mgmt invested 0.08% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Co Ma reported 0% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com reported 58,995 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal & General Gp Plc has invested 0% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) for 30,450 shares.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (NYSE:SNH) by 102,100 shares to 275,800 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 12,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI).

