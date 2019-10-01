South Dakota Investment Council Decreased Its Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (ICPT) as Stock Value Declined; As Becton Dickinson & Company (BDX) Stock Value Rose, Westchester Capital Management Has Boosted by $1.53 Million Its Holding

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (ICPT) by 50.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.77% . The institutional investor held 9,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $740,000, down from 18,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17B market cap company. The stock increased 3.49% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $66.36. About 479,563 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – 2018 WORLDWIDE OCALIVA NET SALES CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $170 MLN AND $185 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Board of Directors; 13/04/2018 – INTERCEPT COMMENTS ON SUBSTUDY FROM POISE PHASE 3 TRIAL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICPT); 04/04/2018 – ICPT SEES 1Q TOTAL OCALIVA PRESCRIPTIONS FILLED CONSISTENT W/4Q; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $3.22; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $48.7M; 26/03/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA – U.S. COURT GRANTED DEFENDANTS MOTION & DISMISSED WITH PREJUDICE DERIVATIVE LAWSUIT PURPORTEDLY BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF COMPANY; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $36M; 13/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals: 11 of 13 Patients Improved or Maintained Histological Fibrosis Stage After Three Years of Treatment With Obeticholic Acid

Westchester Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Company (BDX) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc bought 6,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 42,944 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.82 million, up from 36,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $252.96. About 1.61M shares traded or 63.13% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 454,300 shares to 468,800 shares, valued at $23.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 33,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 340,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold ICPT shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 24.97 million shares or 33.57% less from 37.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prns invested in 0.01% or 2,112 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Lc owns 6,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company owns 202 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management owns 150,385 shares. Sphera Funds accumulated 1.26% or 116,000 shares. Campbell And Communications Invest Adviser Ltd has invested 0.19% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Assetmark holds 0% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) or 8 shares. Granahan Invest Management Ma holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 48,305 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Wells Fargo Company Mn owns 95,755 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 29,409 shares. Nomura Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 16,500 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 3,787 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Smith Asset Management Grp LP holds 630 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-2.33 earnings per share, down 6.88% or $0.15 from last year’s $-2.18 per share. After $-2.28 actual earnings per share reported by Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.19% negative EPS growth.

