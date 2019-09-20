South Dakota Investment Council Cut Wabtec (WAB) Position by $4.18 Million; Share Value Rose; As Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Share Price Declined, Bank Of Italy Has Raised by $14.78 Million Its Holding

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 9.05 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.87 million, up from 7.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 1.80M shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE NET SALES OF INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES OF APPROXIMATELY $28 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Presentation on adoption of new accounting standards published on corporate website; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 per share. Net industrial debt(3)(4) at $1.9 billion; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades CNH Industrial’s senior debt to Ba1, affirms Ba1 corporate family rating and improves outlook to positive; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cnhi’s Senior Debt To Ba1, Affirms Ba1 Cfr; Outlook Changed To Positive; 16/04/2018 – CNH SEES $500M-$550M CUT IN PLAN LIABILITY ON MODIFICATIONS; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED DEREK NEILSON AS INTERIM CEO

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 82.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 58,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 12,646 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $907,000, down from 71,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $74.02. About 1.08M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE TO DESIGNATE FOR NOMINATION THREE INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS TO COMBINED CO FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE; 20/05/2018 – IBT: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal To Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 19/04/2018 – Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 04/04/2018 – Antitrust Alert: Frank LLP Notifies Former Employees of an Investigation Involving Possible Antitrust Violations by Rail Equipment Manufacturers Knorr-Bremse AG and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 21/05/2018 – GE’s Transportation Unit To Merge With Wabtec In A Deal Valued At $11.1 Billion — MarketWatch

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 110,940 shares to 563,090 shares, valued at $17.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 5,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Cap Lc invested in 8,552 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 3,284 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 39,796 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 32,942 were reported by Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 8,100 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Service has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Northern Tru Corporation holds 1.77M shares. Moreover, Optimum Inv Advisors has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 77 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Nordea Inv Ab stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Smithfield holds 1,403 shares. Oakworth Capital holds 0% or 96 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 28,404 shares. Cap Interest Ca invested in 14,389 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Morgan Stanley owns 101,923 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wabtec Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering by selling stockholder – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Wabtec Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:WAB) 5.3% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “BNSF progresses on battery-electric locomotive – Dallas Business Journal” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Wabtec Derailed in August – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. 16.97 million shares were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO, worth $1.19B on Friday, August 9. 10,000 shares were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J, worth $652,600 on Tuesday, May 21. 8,000 Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E.

Analysts await Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. WAB’s profit will be $192.80 million for 18.14 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Wabtec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CNH Industrial today presents the Strategic Business Plan at its Capital Markets Day – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CNH Industrial NV buyback program NYSE:CNHI – GlobeNewswire” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CNH Industrial launches new Precision Farming aftermarket brand AGXTENDâ„¢ – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades CNH Industrial, Likes Margin Opportunity – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.