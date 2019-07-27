South Dakota Investment Council Continues to Hold Holding in Western Digital (WDC); Dominion Energy (D) Stock Rose While Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Lifted by $485,716 Its Position

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 89,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 677,325 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.55 million, up from 587,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 2.87M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 6,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,946 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 3.07 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 107,150 shares to 234,933 shares, valued at $24.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,900 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards Inc has invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Rothschild Invest Corp Il has invested 0.12% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc owns 33,994 shares. 42,211 were accumulated by Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. 12,583 are held by Tower Capital Limited Company (Trc). Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth Mngmt reported 0.09% stake. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 6,903 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.01% or 282,969 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.05% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Ls Advisors owns 14,453 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.17% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 195,145 are held by Robotti Robert. Amer Registered Invest Advisor invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Aviva Plc accumulated 0.04% or 109,587 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gateway Advisers Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Narwhal Capital Mngmt holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 46,580 shares. Bragg Fin Advsrs stated it has 45,738 shares. 140,300 are held by Quantitative Investment Mgmt Lc. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.19% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 481,110 shares. Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor accumulated 7,113 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Comml Bank Of Hawaii holds 39,335 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 142,318 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 587,027 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Stralem & owns 3.45% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 98,260 shares. The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.35% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Of Virginia Limited Liability Company owns 9,093 shares. 993,532 were reported by Old Republic. Arrow Financial stated it has 9,047 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Welch Ltd Co owns 5,943 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.