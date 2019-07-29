South Dakota Investment Council Boosted Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake by $7.22 Million; Danaher (DHR) Shareholder Middleton & Co Lowered Its Position

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 2,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,921 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.13 million, down from 147,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $142.94. About 202,630 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 150,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.85M, up from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.1. About 4.77M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 29/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co; 15/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO IS SAID TO FACE SANCTIONS FOR AUTO INSURANCE: RTRS; 16/03/2018 – Justice Department Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management; 20/04/2018 – OMB’s Mulvaney Says Wells Fargo Fine Was ‘Right Thing to Do’ (Video); 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – ORDERS REQUIRE COMPANY TO PAY $1 BLN IN TOTAL CIVIL MONEY PENALTIES; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Target; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Needs Time to Address Feedback From Fed; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHIEF ECONOMIST JOHN SILVIA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 05/04/2018 – WITHIN WHOLESALE DIVISION, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES TOLD STAFF OF SEVERAL DOZEN LAYOFFS IN ITS MARKETS DIVISION – WSJ, CITING; 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 6,900 shares to 22,200 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,500 shares, and cut its stake in Navigant Consulting Inc (NYSE:NCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.98M for 31.07 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 16,125 shares to 41,731 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 23,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

