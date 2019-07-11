South Dakota Investment Council Boosted Its Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Holding; Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holder Df Dent & Co Has Lowered Its Position

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,473 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, up from 42,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.46. About 220,978 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 23.74% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 22.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 8,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,456 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, down from 35,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $88.95. About 1.51 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold HE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 0.11% less from 56.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Financial Limited Company invested in 229 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Geode Management Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 1.17M shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.02% or 982 shares in its portfolio. Bennicas & Inc reported 50,100 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0.02% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Co reported 127,689 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.02% or 20,419 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) or 187,175 shares. Northern accumulated 1.00 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 87,427 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.03% or 2.63 million shares in its portfolio. Ckw Finance Group Incorporated invested in 0% or 12 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 21,337 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 23,938 were reported by Commercial Bank Of Hawaii.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 144,680 shares to 719,434 shares, valued at $38.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tivo Corp by 321,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,277 shares, and cut its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO).

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76M for 23.41 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.