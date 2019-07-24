Source Capital (SOR) Shareholder Bulldog Investors Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.36 Million; Lateef Investment Management LP Boosted Its Guidewire Software (GWRE) Position by $7.50 Million as Stock Value Rose

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 77,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 263,768 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.63 million, up from 186,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $101.31. About 562,467 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Source Capital Inc (SOR) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 67,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 169,644 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, down from 237,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Source Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $317.88M market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 1,795 shares traded. Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) has declined 1.29% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.72% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Tower Limited Company (Trc) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 1,700 shares. Bailard holds 18,749 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 9,458 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zacks Mgmt holds 0.03% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 13,297 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Co has invested 0.02% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 3,673 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Fincl has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc stated it has 7,658 shares. The New York-based Timessquare Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Pathstone Family Office Lc has 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sit Inv Associates has invested 0.1% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Fdx Advisors reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 3,935 are owned by Mutual Of America Management Limited Co. Waddell And Reed Fincl holds 0.34% or 1.42M shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.76 million activity.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 150,893 shares to 152,180 shares, valued at $23.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 307,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,704 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $225.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund (NTC) by 331,501 shares to 673,877 shares, valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco High Income Trust (VLT) by 42,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Debt Stat.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold SOR shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.20 million shares or 45.01% more from 3.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ami Invest Mgmt, Indiana-based fund reported 37,233 shares. Shaker Serv Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.12% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company has 15,139 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&R Cap Inc stated it has 68 shares. Us National Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 1,316 shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) for 1,226 shares. Da Davidson And accumulated 68,405 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Landscape Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,231 shares stake. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 65 shares stake. Intersect Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.40M shares. 73,698 are owned by Cohen And Steers. Thomas J Herzfeld Incorporated holds 0.71% or 53,876 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Com holds 16,658 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pecaut & stated it has 99,813 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 250 shares or 0% of all its holdings.